Are Bollywood Celebrities Ignoring Their Privilege Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic?

On Tuesday evening, actor Varun Dhawan, who will be one year older on April 24, was criticized online after he shared a joint birthday photo made by fans of himself on his social media accounts. The message came across as “deaf to voice” to many who called out the actor for being “ignorant” of what is happening in millions of homes across the country as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

A Twitter user forwarded Varun’s tweet and wrote: “Oh Varun. I thought you were one of the sane ones.” Clarifying his position on the same, the actor replied, “Well, that was to make someone happy who made the graphic and asked for it, but I guess this medium shouldn’t be used for. this now. ” However, this is not the first time that a celebrity has received a huge reaction on social media for flaunting her privilege amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were massively harassed for flying to the Maldives for a vacation just days after testing negative for Covid-19. Netizens criticized the couple for not using their influence to help their own people at a time when the country is reeling from the second wave of coronavirus.

Pooja Bedi found herself in hot water after tweeting an article about not spending her life “caged and masked for years in fear” of Covid-19 alongside a video of her – herself and her fiance Maneck Contractor on a speedboat in Goa. The pushback came quickly, with some users calling its message “harmful” and “irresponsible”.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, among others, are criticized for proudly showing off their glowing bodies and abs in the sun of their beach vacation on social media in the midst of the health emergency in the country.

However, some actors have certainly reminded people that not all celebrities are unaware of the severity of the pandemic. A few weeks ago, actor Amit Sadh announced that he was taking a break from social media because he felt ‘uncomfortable’ sharing posts about his daily life at a time when people are struggling. due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 37-year-old actor said recent events in the country have made him think about whether to share his “silly” gym workout videos online, especially at a time when the state of Maharashtra is “subject to strict Covid restrictions”.

The story continues

“The whole country is going through difficult times. I believe my posts and reels from the gym workouts, the nonsense I do will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism of anyone. Personally, I think the best way to be sensitive to the situation is to pray and hope things get better, ”Sadh wrote. Later, in an interview with a daily, the actor expanded on his decision, saying he was particularly “triggered” when someone told him he had to stay relevant online.

“Does Brad Pitt show you he’s on an exotic island while the others battle the crown?” No right? There is so much suffering around and how can you pretend everything is fine because it hasn’t affected you? This has worried me for weeks, ”he said.

Even actor-singer Shruti Haasan feels the same. Shruti said it was irresponsible of the cast to share photos from their exotic vacations during this difficult time. In a recent interview with The Quint, Shruti said, “Glad they had a great vacation, they deserved it. Personally, I didn’t think this was the time to skip the mask in a swimming pool. been a tough time for everyone and some, I think gratitude and being grateful for privileges is most important to know rather than throwing your privileges in people’s faces.

While some actors are busy spending their vacations by the beach, a celebrity party is definitely using the pandemic as an opportunity to introspect the connection with the reality on the ground in order to make sense of these unpredictable times.

Read all Latest news and latest news here