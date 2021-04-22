Entertainment
Are Bollywood Celebrities Ignoring Their Privilege Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic?
On Tuesday evening, actor Varun Dhawan, who will be one year older on April 24, was criticized online after he shared a joint birthday photo made by fans of himself on his social media accounts. The message came across as “deaf to voice” to many who called out the actor for being “ignorant” of what is happening in millions of homes across the country as the Covid-19 crisis continues.
A Twitter user forwarded Varun’s tweet and wrote: “Oh Varun. I thought you were one of the sane ones.” Clarifying his position on the same, the actor replied, “Well, that was to make someone happy who made the graphic and asked for it, but I guess this medium shouldn’t be used for. this now. ” However, this is not the first time that a celebrity has received a huge reaction on social media for flaunting her privilege amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Recently, actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were massively harassed for flying to the Maldives for a vacation just days after testing negative for Covid-19. Netizens criticized the couple for not using their influence to help their own people at a time when the country is reeling from the second wave of coronavirus.
Pooja Bedi found herself in hot water after tweeting an article about not spending her life “caged and masked for years in fear” of Covid-19 alongside a video of her – herself and her fiance Maneck Contractor on a speedboat in Goa. The pushback came quickly, with some users calling its message “harmful” and “irresponsible”.
Several other Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, among others, are criticized for proudly showing off their glowing bodies and abs in the sun of their beach vacation on social media in the midst of the health emergency in the country.
However, some actors have certainly reminded people that not all celebrities are unaware of the severity of the pandemic. A few weeks ago, actor Amit Sadh announced that he was taking a break from social media because he felt ‘uncomfortable’ sharing posts about his daily life at a time when people are struggling. due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 37-year-old actor said recent events in the country have made him think about whether to share his “silly” gym workout videos online, especially at a time when the state of Maharashtra is “subject to strict Covid restrictions”.
“The whole country is going through difficult times. I believe my posts and reels from the gym workouts, the nonsense I do will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism of anyone. Personally, I think the best way to be sensitive to the situation is to pray and hope things get better, ”Sadh wrote. Later, in an interview with a daily, the actor expanded on his decision, saying he was particularly “triggered” when someone told him he had to stay relevant online.
“Does Brad Pitt show you he’s on an exotic island while the others battle the crown?” No right? There is so much suffering around and how can you pretend everything is fine because it hasn’t affected you? This has worried me for weeks, ”he said.
Even actor-singer Shruti Haasan feels the same. Shruti said it was irresponsible of the cast to share photos from their exotic vacations during this difficult time. In a recent interview with The Quint, Shruti said, “Glad they had a great vacation, they deserved it. Personally, I didn’t think this was the time to skip the mask in a swimming pool. been a tough time for everyone and some, I think gratitude and being grateful for privileges is most important to know rather than throwing your privileges in people’s faces.
While some actors are busy spending their vacations by the beach, a celebrity party is definitely using the pandemic as an opportunity to introspect the connection with the reality on the ground in order to make sense of these unpredictable times.
Read all Latest news and latest news here
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]