Upcoming Red Cross blood drives in Hollywood area





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. The need for local blood donation remains high as coronavirus vaccines become more available and people begin to return to more normal activities.

People who have received a vaccine for the coronavirus can donate blood as long as they have no symptoms, feel well and can provide the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine, according to the American Red Cross. There is no waiting period after receiving a dose of vaccine. All blood groups are needed, especially type O, to replenish the country’s blood stocks for spring and summer.

In most states, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be generally in good health; some states allow 16-year-olds to donate with their parents’ consent. Donors 18 and under must meet certain height and weight requirements. Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma in May through the Red Cross will automatically be entered for a chance to win a five-person Suburban Propane caravan. Anyone who donates between May 1 and May 15 will receive a $ 5 Amazon Gift Card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Red Cross blood drives follow coronavirus safety protocols, including temperature screening, social distancing, and facial covers of donors and staff. Here are the upcoming Red Cross blood drives in the Hollywood area in the coming weeks. You can search for additional Red Cross blood drives from a larger area here.

5/16/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Renzo Gracie, 5115-5121 Sunset Blvd (Los Angeles)

5/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hollywood Pantages Theater, 6233 Hollywood Blvd (Los Angeles)

05/19/2021: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department, 6501 Fountain Ave (Hollywood) Editor’s Note: This list was automatically generated from data compiled by the American Red Cross. Local blood drives included in the list are limited to those at the time the Red Cross data was extracted. Please visit RedCrossBlood.org for the most recent list of readers. Please report any errors or other comments to [email protected] Do you know of another blood drive in your area? You can add it to the patch schedule using this form. Donors are requested to make an appointment before arriving at the drive. Appointments can be made via the American Red Cross Blood Donation App, online or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Antibodies can indicate that a person’s immune system has developed antibodies in response to a coronavirus infection or a vaccine. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies can be used in convalescent plasma treatments for patients with coronavirus. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available to donors within two weeks on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the Donor Portal. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity, according to the Red Cross.

