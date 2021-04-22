Army of the Dead could propel Dave Bautista to rock-level stardom





With Dave Bautista’s stock on the rise from Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead could finally push him to become a celebrity like The Rock.

While in the past many avid moviegoers didn’t think WWE – or wrestling superstars in general – could make it to the big screen, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has certainly proven them wrong. The Edge, Undertaker, and Big Show have also made appearances in movies and TV shows, but The Rock has certainly taken him to new heights with his Hollywood career, becoming one of the leaders in the entertainment industry today. hui. Now with Dave Bautista stock on the rise as Drax de guardians of the galaxy, he’s finally on the verge of reaching similar heights, thanks to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Bautista hasn’t had many breakout roles to date, which fits The Rock’s career trajectory. The latter had laughable hiccups, such as The little smile and as the Scorpion King, but little by little we saw how he could mix comedy and action. The other guys was a perfect mix, and very soon he joined the GI Joe, Fast Furious and Jumanji franchises, where he has definitely shown he can lead, settling into the DC verseas movie Black Adam. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Zack Snyder Reveals Army of the Dead Prequel Title How does Bautista compare to the rock? Just like the Rock, Bautista also has a few hiccups under his cap, with tastes of Hotel Artemis and Evacuation plan. My spy was also a massive misfire. However, Bautistadrastically improved in Stuber, as a rogue cop trying to make a name for himself. In the Cop’s Boyfriend movie, he showed huge potential playing alongside Kumail Nanjiani, who will be in Marvel’s. Eternal. What really stands out is – like in the early days of Rock – Bautista lashes out from supporting roles like Blade Runner 2049. With roles in Dune and more Drax to come, he shows he deserves more screen time in the lead roles. RELATED: Army of the Dead Zombies May Actually Be the Heroes of the Movie Why Army of the Dead could be Bautista’s escape role Snyder’sArmy of the deadgives the director the opportunity to do their own thing and really drive the show, rather than just being a cog in the machine. Honestly, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for theJustice League Snyder Cutfanbase and trailers, Bautista appears in his element as an unlucky soldier, invading Vegas and killing zombies to steal money. It’s rowdy, savage, and matches his WWE character, only now has he got guns and mercenaries with him. Bautista can finally show his full emotional range the same way Rock did when he started becoming his. Army of the deadshould create greater opportunities for Bautista. He more or less moved away from WWE to completely focus on his film career. In a way, he follows Rock’s formula and that of John Cena as well. Using this pattern, Bautista displayed patience on a slow crawl and not let setbacks hold him back. All he needs is a director to really believe him and push him, a role Snyder could play. Hopefully killing the living dead will propel him fully into stardom, especially since it’s such a popular genre, not even in Rock. Directed and co-written by Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Garret Dillahunt, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Raul Castillo, Tig Notaro, Theo Rossi and Ana de la Reguera. The film arrives on Netflix on May 21. KEEP READING: Army of the Dead: Why [SPOILERS] Are immune to zombification Ray Fisher responds to WarnerMedias statement on Derek Chauvin verdict

