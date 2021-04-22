Celebrate Jack Nicholsons 84th Birthday With These Free Movies Starring The Legendary Actor

item

It’s Jack Nicholson’s birthday on April 22.

The legendary Hollywood star turns 84 this year, and although the actor has been out of the limelight for a while, what better time to renew your love for Nicholson than on his birthday?

Nicholson’s rise to prominence has been slow and steady, and he has made a lasting name for himself in the industry with three Oscars and countless films showcasing his impeccable acting skills.

Celebrate his legacy with a plethora of titles spanning his decades-long career that are free on Pipes.

The Bucket List (2007): With Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman, Sean Hayes, Rob Morrow and Alfonso Freeman.

“A billionaire and a mechanic each receive a grim medical diagnosis. Together they decide to spend the rest of their lives doing exactly what they want.”

About Schmidt (2002): With Jack Nicholson, Hope Davis, June Squibb, Dermot Mulroney and Kathy Bates.

“Recently retired and widowed, a man is trying to find a new purpose in life while driving his motorhome through several states for his daughter’s wedding.”

The Ruptures of Missouri (1976): With Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson, Kathleen Lloyd, Randy Quaid and Harry Dean Stanton.

“Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson light up the screen in this gripping story of a wealthy Montana rancher who hires a professional killer to hunt down a gang of horse thieves.”

The Raven (1963): With Boris Karloff, Peter Lorre, Jack Nicholson and Vincent Price.

“More than two years after the death of his wife, a wizard receives a visit from a raven who claims to be still alive and at another wizard’s castle.”

Hells Angels on Wheels (1967): With Adam Roarke, Jack Nicholson, Sabrina Scharf, Jana Taylor, Richard Anders, John Garwood, Mireille Machu, James Oliver, Jack Starrett and Bruno VeSota.

“At first the gas station attendant, Poet, is happy when the Hell’s Angels rocker gang finally accepts him, but he’s shocked when he learns how brutal they are – even murder isn’t a taboo for them.

The shoot (1966): With Jack Nicholson, Millie Perkins, Will Hutchins and Warren Oates.

“When a former bounty hunter returns to his mine, his partner is dead, his brother is gone, and a mysterious lady wants him to lead her through the desert.”

Ride in the Whirlpool (1966): With Jack Nicholson, Cameron Mitchell, Harry Dean Stanton, Millie Perkins and George Mitchell.

“When three ranch hands fall on a dead man and the bandits who killed him, they are charged with murder and driven out by the sheriff.”

Corman’s World (2011): With Roger Corman, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Quentin Tarantino, Jack Nicholson and Ron Howard.

“The director of over fifty films and producer of over 300 others, the prolific B movie maven Roger Corman is featured in this biographical documentary by filmmaker Alex Stapleton.”

Terror (1963): With Boris Karloff, Jack Nicholson and Sandra Knight.

“A young officer in Napoleon’s army pursues a mysterious woman to the castle of an old baron.”

The Little Shop of Horrors (colorized) (1960): With Jonathan Haze, Jackie Joseph, Jack Nicholson, Mel Welles, Dick Miller, Myrtle Vail and Karyn Kupcinet.

“Having created a man-eating plant, Seymour must kill to quench his thirst for blood and cover his tracks in the original version of this dark comedy.”

The Crying Baby Killer (1958): With Harry Lauter, Jack Nicholson, Carolyn Mitchell, Brett Halsey and Lynn Cartwright.

“A terrified teenager takes three people hostage on a reserve after believing he has committed murder, resulting in a tense police confrontation.”

