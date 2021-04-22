Hilary Duff to star in How I Met Your Mother sequel





I didn’t have this on my 2021 bingo card. Remember how I Met Your Mother? Of course, you do it even though the beloved TV sitcom ended some time ago. Eric McCandless / CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

how I Met Your Mother ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014. Well the franchise is returning and if you think it’s shocking take this: Hilary Duff is on board as well. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The new show is called Wait for it How i met your father, and it comes to Hulu with Duff in the lead. Exciting! According to Variety, the show will revolve around “Sophie (Duff) tells her son the story of his meeting with his father: a story that catapults us into 2021 where Sophie and her tight-knit group of friends are trying to figure out who they are. are, what they want in life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. “ Variety too reports that it’s not clear at this time how or if the new show will tie into the universe of the original. You might not know it, but sort of a sequel to how I Met Your Mother has been going on for quite some time now. Greta Gerwig shot down a pilot for How i met your father in 2014, it was finally not repeated in series. This pilot was a lock, but the test audience didn’t like Greta Gerwig as the leader (!!!). I asked her about this experience in 2015 when “Mistress America” ​​came out. https://t.co/gORZ5VY2ZQ @KateAurthur / Via Twitter: @KateAurthur

The announcement is also the perfect time for Duff, since the last season of Younger just started earlier this month. TV Land / courtesy Everett Collection

Either way, there is no set premiere date for How i met your father for now, so we'll have to wait and see how that goes.







