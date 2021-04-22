3 VPA Students Launch ‘Alt’ Web Series to Increase Diversity in Entertainment

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Frustrated by the lack of authentic portrayal of black gay men in the entertainment industry, Chidube Egbo became determined to write his own web series reflecting his identity.

I didn’t want to do something that educated whites, said Egbo, a junior at Syracuse University. I want it to be a lot more experiential and a lot more about telling life stories.

Egbo wrote and stars in the new Alt web series. The series centers on Uche, a major in black gay creative writing, and explores his student life. The first episode of the web series debuts on YouTube on Friday.

Egbo approached one of his teachers, Katherine McGerr, during office hours in the spring of 2020, and McGerr asked the junior about his career goals. Egbo said he always wanted to be on a TV show where the main character shared his identity, and McGerr encouraged him to achieve that goal.

Egbo started writing the pilot episode in August and contacted Justine Leslie-Smith and Kai Philavanh, two film majors from the College of Visual and Performing Arts. He admired their creativity and artistry and asked them to be directors on Alt.

When Leslie-Smith received the screenplay, she loved how the plot normalized issues related to race and sexuality that are not often portrayed in the media. No one should be watching a TV show or movie and not seeing themselves onscreen, she said, and this story is a small step in the right direction due to the lack of diversity in entertainment.

Egbos’ new YouTube series Alt focuses on a major in black gay creative writing. Courtesy of Chidube Egbo

Chidube is a lovable writer, said Philavanh. He writes from his point of view and he knows what he means. We can do some really powerful stuff with it.

While working on the web series, Egbo prioritized a collaborative environment where everyone in the room could share and express their ideas.

To make the project a reality, the team launched a GoFundMe page in February to purchase the resources needed to begin filming.

Filming for Alt began in March and mostly took place in Egbos Syracuse’s apartment. Some days of filming would start at 1 p.m. and end at 3 a.m., with other filming scheduled to start six hours later.

When Philavanh directed the third episode, her biggest challenge was to overcome the pressure and high expectations for herself, as she also grew up not seeing people of color in the media.

I was looking for crumbs like the Asian representation, she recalls.

Egbo invited Malaika Wanjiku, a first major in musical theater, to join Alt as a production assistant. Fearful when entering the set for the first time, she learned to take initiative and offer help. One of his favorite responsibilities was to indicate which scene was being filmed using the clapper board.

Working on the project has been a blessing for Spencer Lombardo, a major musical theater junior who plays the character of Noah.

Being able to amplify the stories of people who go unheard, like straight white men, is so important because it helps us begin to dismantle the systems and thought patterns that are in place, Lombardo said.

Given that the majority of Alt’s characters are either black, queer or people of color, Philavanh said this could be unsettling for a white viewer used to being portrayed in the media. As someone who has rarely seen people who share her identity in the media, she hopes these viewers are faced with this feeling of discomfort and wonder why they might be feeling this.

Egbo hopes audiences can relate to Alt’s story and characters, and that the show generates conversations about their own identity and humanity. And if the reception is positive, he will consider submitting Alt to film festivals.

We exist, but we don’t exist on television, Egbo said. It hurts and it’s damaging not to see yourself represented as who you are and not to see yourself represented as a complex human.