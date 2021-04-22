Entertainment
How ‘Mank’ production designer recreated old Hollywood
LOS ANGELES From a young age, set designer Donald Graham Burt never really looked at Hollywood.
Burt grew up in Kansas and became a janitor right after college, but after living in Los Angeles for 40 years, he now has the chance to win his second Oscar.
What would you like to know
- “Mank” leads this year the Oscars with 10 nominations, including that of the best film
- This year, streaming giant Netflix received a total of 35 nominations across all fields
- Donald Graham Burt won an Oscar for Achievement in Art Direction for his work on “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” in 2009
- The Oscars take place Sunday April 25 on ABC
There are so many places in Los Angeles that aren’t discovered, and sometimes they’re on the outskirts and you don’t even notice them because you’re looking at the other stuff, he said.
LA, however, sees Burt. In all its glory, like the Huntington Library Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, the gem that helped him embark on an almost impossible journey to recreate old Hollywood.
Much of it has been shaved and transformed. Making a movie about LA 90 years in the past is a challenge at best, he said.
Burt partnered with director David Fincher to create Mank, a story about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his time writing the movie classic Citizen Kane.
Burt and Fincher have had six successful projects together, including The Curious Benjamin Button which won Burt his first Oscar.
Teaming up again, the duo created what is this year’s most Oscar nominated film with 10 nominations, including Best Production Design.
Working on Mank became the biggest opportunity for Burts to showcase his expertise to date as he immersed himself in research, primarily at the Academy library. He wanted to live and breathe the Hollywood of the 1930s.
I don’t feel like I’m walking around Los Angeles right now. It was always with the blinders of the 1930s, he says.
Then he had to create sets for period films. Not so easy in Los Angeles today.
Lots of notes of all the things that were wrong at the time: doorknobs, fire hydrants, he said.
Combine too many contemporary details all around us with a smaller budget, which meant travel was out of the question, and Burt had to really search high and low in Los Angeles for filming locations.
It was then that he found the Huntington Gardens.
Huntington has a natural elegance. He provides us with this mausoleum. This piece of architecture that seemed to belong to San Simeon, he said.
The perfect way to create the outdoor grounds of Hearst Castle.
From his time cleaning floors to his time cleaning up any traces of modernity from Manks ‘film sets, Burts’ life has truly come full circle.
He thinks his success really has to do with the work ethic he learned scrubbing floors that day.
You just had to do the research and then be able to participate in its execution with a director like David Fincher. I think this is the peak of my career, he said.
And to think of it, he may even win an Oscar to boot.
