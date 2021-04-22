Thursday, April 22, 2021 horoscope

Lunar alert

Avoid major purchases and decisions from 9 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon changes from Leo to Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You focus heavily on money and income. In fact, this concentration will continue for the next three weeks. That’s why you’ll think about spending, major purchases, and your available spending potential. You see what you can juggle in financial terms.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Now and for the next few weeks, you can recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It is appropriate to put yourself first as this is the only time of the year when the sun is in your sign. You will attract beneficial people and resources to you, which is a great advantage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are a good communicator and have a great time with your friends and those who adore you. (She said modestly, looking shyly over her left shoulder.) However, in the next few weeks, your desire to be low-key and to stay behind the scenes is suddenly quite strong. Curious.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A heart connection with a good friend will be meaningful to you in the coming weeks. This person might have helpful suggestions for you or help you in some way. They might even encourage you to change your future goals. Friends are important.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You have the chance to make a good impression on people in positions of authority over the next few weeks. (They think you are eligible for holiness.) Note to yourself: Because you are creating such a good impression, now is the time to make your pitch and get through with what you want.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

You know more than any other zodiac sign because you are a facts junkie. As it turns out, over the next three weeks you’ll love learning new things, which makes this a great time to take an online course or attend a webinar or do something to expand your world!

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You can’t escape the fact that you have to deal with the administrative details around taxes, debts, property sharings, and insurance matters now and in the coming weeks. It must be done. Don’t procrastinate. Be strong and do it.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your focus on close friends and partners is strong now and will continue for the next few weeks. You will notice that you have more objectivity and detachment than usual, which means that you see these relationships with more clarity. Lucky you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You like to work hard and to party. Now and in the next three weeks you will be working hard because you want to organize yourself better. You want to feel like you’re working smart and making the best use of your time. Yes!

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You have a strong urge to do your own thing. Ideally, you would get away on vacation. However, traveling is difficult and we all face restrictions. Nonetheless, over the next three weeks relax and have fun. Enjoy the company of children, sports and creative activities.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Some of you are more involved with a parent than usual. If so, this increased involvement with a parent, home and family will continue over the next three weeks. That’s why you want to take back your reins and keep your world small.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Have you noticed that your daily rhythm is increasing? This pace will continue to accelerate over the next three weeks due to short trips, errands, chores, increased reading, writing and studying as well as Zoom sessions with relatives and friends. Busy you! (Gasp.)

If your birthday is today

Rock musician, singer, songwriter Peter Frampton (1950) shares your birthday. You have an original talent. You are smart, practical, and there are many who love animals and the outdoors. You appreciate the family. You like a predictable result. You will work hard for what you want. In fact, this year you will be happy to work hard because you feel like you are building something important and you are. You will introduce more structure into your life.