Edinburgh Zoo accused of ‘sexually assaulting pandas for the entertainment of punters’

Edinburgh Zoo chiefs ‘sexually assaulted’ two giant pandas to force breeding for the entertainment of punters, animal rights activists say.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has accused the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) of abusing the animals that draw large numbers of visitors to the capital’s tourist attraction.

Female, Tian Tian was artificially inseminated earlier this month, Edinburgh Live reports.

This is the eighth time she has undergone the procedure since arriving at Edinburgh Zoo from China.

The giant panda originally came to the Scottish capital to end its reproductive life.

Meanwhile, Yang Guang is battling testicular cancer.







While he is in treatment, the owners of the zoo wish to renew their loan.

The shocking revelations came from leaked emails seen by The Times.

It is believed that the RZSS is expected to return the pandas to China by 2021.

But it was revealed that the Chiefs were in talks with the Scottish Government to try to keep them going until 2022.

However, PETA has targeted the proposals, arguing that profits are placed before animal welfare.

The group said: Pandas are not breeding machines, but individuals, and they should not be sexually assaulted to produce babies for human entertainment and spectacle.

Young animals are meant to spend the rest of their miserable lives trapped within four walls so that zoos can make a profit.

“The only real hope for pandas lies in the protection of their rapidly disappearing natural habitat.

The pandas arrived at Edinburgh Zoo in 2011 and cost around 35,000 a month in upkeep costs, but the deal includes a payment of RZSS million to China to support conservation, welfare and the search for giant pandas.

The zoo currently has a 10-year loan agreement with China, but has expressed concerns that it will not be able to renew the contract due to financial pressure from the pandemic.

Last year, emails revealed that the Scottish government had sent out requests for support to help maintain their built environment in the zoo.

Guardians will not know whether Tian Tian is pregnant or not until she actually gives birth in August or September, as it is very difficult to see if a panda is pregnant.

RZSS CEO David Field said: As a charity for wildlife conservation, our top priorities are to save endangered species, protect the ecosystems they depend on and ensure the well-being animals in our care.







“Tian Tian’s dedicated caretakers and veterinarians have been working closely with her for many years and will always put her well-being at the forefront.

“Right now our planet is facing an extinction crisis, with scientists warning that a million species are on the verge of extinction.

“It’s more important than ever for everyone who cares about animals and the environment to come together.

Yang Guang and Tian Tian have made a huge impression on our visitors over the past nine years, helping millions learn about the threats animals face in the wild and inspiring them to take an interest in wildlife conservation. .

“Their power to connect with people with nature and to encourage behavior change is invaluable.

“I would love if they could stay with us for a few more years and that is certainly my current goal.”

