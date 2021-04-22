Gulshan Devaiah Celebrates 10 Years in Bollywood, Says He’s Just Getting Started, Far From Over | Hindi movie news





Gulshan Devaiah completed a decade in Bollywood today on April 22. Writing a heartfelt note on the occasion, the actor added that he has just started and is far from over. Check out his tweet here:



My first decade in Bollywood! Class of 2011 # 22ndApril # 10yearsinBollywood Thanks everyone !! I am grateful for… https://t.co/9t1YICHF5q – Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) 1619060755000 Captioning the post he wrote, My First Decade in Bollywood! Class of 2011 # 22ndApril # 10yearsinBollywood Thanks everyone !! horns I’m grateful for all the love and support. See you at the cinemas !! Zindabad Cinema !! The post read, I’m better now, than ten years from today. So much the better from all points of view. I came with dreams in my eyes and fire in my stomach. Some came true, not too too soon, And the fire, its still going steady. I was a little lucky, it’s true. It was a good trip, not a great one, but good! I’m just getting started, I’m far from done. I feel pride, because I did it myself, but as they say, I also had a little fortune. Thank you for your love and support, On an endless river I row my boat. Yours, Gulshan Devaiah. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen at Ajay Bahls with Taapsee Pannu. Our source told ETimes that after watching Bahls Section 375, Taapsee spoke to the filmmaker by phone and the two decided to work together someday. The day has finally come and pre-production has begun. The project is expected to be implemented in mid-June in Nainital and there are plans to wrap it up in one timeline. What’s even more exciting is that Gulshan Devaiah is being considered for the male lead!









