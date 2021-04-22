Hollywood Foreign Press Association under fire after former president sent anti-BLM email

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, has come under fire after a former president of the organization sent an anti-Black Lives Matter email.

Scott Feinberg, awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, has been following the developments closely.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has always been a bit of a shady bunch. They’ve been hosting the Golden Globes for over 75 years, but never without controversy it seems. There has been one thing after another. They really are. now hot water of a kind that could threaten their very existence, which they are not used to. They are usually able to dodge things that have come their way, “Feinberg said.

Philip Berk, 88, is a long-time member of the HFPA and a former eight-term president. He reportedly sent an article to members describing Black Lives Matter as a “racist and hate movement” and was reportedly kicked out of the HFPA.

“What happened this week was it started to fall apart from the inside. So far this has been criticized from the outside and they may dismiss it as people are reacting or something else, but this week members turned to 44-year-old member Philip Berk, who had sent an e -mail very problematic, ”Feinberg said.

Feinberg also reports Judy Smith, the inspiration for Olivia Pope on the “Scandal” TV show, and USC professor Dr. Shaun Harper both left HFPA as advisers on Tuesday.

“It turned out to be the third strike basically for two advisers the HFPA had called in to help them recover from this. They both said we didn’t realize how bad it was. serious until we walked inside and took a look and realized that it may be irreparable and that we are not going to be the ones, as people of color themselves, to their give cover if you’re not going to help yourself, ”Feinberg said.

The HFPA has already been called out by Time’s Up and other organizations and leaders after the Los Angeles Times reported that there were no blacks in its 87 polling stations.

Angelique Jackson, film and media reporter for Variety, spoke to Fox 11 about the issues facing the HFPA.

“The timing of sending this email from Philip Berk is really damaging to the HFPA case. They are supposedly trying to work on diversifying their membership, adding up to 13 more black members. They have PR agencies and other advocacy organizations giving them advice on how to make the organization more diverse so that a former president of the organization sends this email calling the Black Lives Matter movement quotes a racist hate movement is really, really damaging to the cause and yes the HFPA took relatively swift action to kick Phil Berk out of the organization, but it still put the organization back in the spotlight in a very negative way Jackson said.

Jackson reported how Time’s Up sent the HFPA a list of recommendations in March to address concerns, including calling on the board and all members to step down.

“Last month, Time’s Up released a set of recommendations on how the HFPA can truly show that it is committed to making change. They called for the HFPA board and really all of its members to step down. many of the questions about what a working journalist is, who can be a member of the HFPA have really been questioned during this time. [recommendations] include active diversification of their membership, including the addition of these 13 black members. This includes reviewing their practices and determining what may be a conflict of interest. There is a lot of talk about some of the perks members received and how that potentially weighed on their votes in regards to the Golden Globes in particular, ”Jackson said.

Feinberg said some of the current requirements for becoming a member of the HFPA establish barriers to entry for journalists.

“Probably the biggest problem is that there are a lot of people in this group who wouldn’t stand up to a tougher test if the standards were raised, like you were an active journalist?” Does that mean writing more than six articles per year that are published? It’s not just the fact that they lack black members in an embarrassing way, but it’s that their own members who are members, in many cases, but certainly not all, are arguably qualified, ”said Feinberg.

Carla Renata, film critic and owner of “The Curvy Critic with Carla Renata”, weighed in on the issues.

“First of all, you are [Berk] part of an organization that has been criticized most of this year for not having black members in the odd few 80s members of the HFPA and you are [Berk] will email members to talk about Patrisse Cullors [co-founder of Black Lives Matter] calling Black Lives Matter a Marxist movement, a hate movement. What is wrong with you [Berk]? Don’t know how to feel the temperature in the room? I don’t hear him talking about this insurrection on Capitol Hill. He’s not criticizing it. Patrisse is not a film critic. Why are you criticizing her? Why are you even emailing the voting body about someone who isn’t even in the film industry? Go sit in the corner with that, ”Renata said.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association plans to announce structural changes on May 6 following recommendations from Time’s Up and other organizations and businesses.

“There are a lot of things that are sort of weighed and measured before the May 6 deadline, but it’s unclear if certain things like adding 13 members are really a real change. The 13 really come from census figures for the percentage of blacks in the United States. population, but what does it mean and what does the way we vote really mean? Jackson said.

Feinberg said the Golden Globes were valuable.

“At a time when the box office is in jeopardy with people coming back from the pandemic and shutting down cinemas and all that, there is a real function for the Golden Globes if the HFPA is to be an honorable organization.” , Feinberg said.