“The Chase”, “The Hustler” Will Return This Summer “Albuquerque Journal





………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. You have questions. I have a few answers. Q: Will ABC ever bring back “The Chase” and “The Hustler”? I loved both. A: Both series are in the network’s summer plans. “The Chase” will return on June 6 in a lineup that also includes the return of “To Tell the Truth” and “Celebrity Family Feud”. “The Hustler” returns on June 17, the same night as a new season of “Holey Moley” and a new series with the working title “When Nature Calls”. ABC’s playful spirit doesn’t stop there, either. Other series include “Press Your Luck,” “The $ 100,000 Pyramid,” and “Card Sharks,” all on June 9, and “The Celebrity Dating Game” on June 14. I know many of you are now wondering about “Celebrity Dating Game,” a revamp of the vintage matchmaking show. Here’s part of ABC’s description: “Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and several Grammy-winning singer-songwriters, Michael Bolton, ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’ offers a nod. wry eye to modern dating with a celebrity singles list. Each episode follows two celebrities who each choose a lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three singles and / or singles based on answers to a variety of questions. But there is a twist! The identities of the celebrities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who receive clues via hilarious renditions of parody songs by host Michael Bolton. ………………………………………….. ………….. Q: Why is Hetty Lange, played by Linda Hunt, no longer on “NCIS: Los Angeles” when the cast keep talking about her like she’s still their boss? A: Hope you will see Oscar winner Hunt back with the team by the end of this season. She has had a rough time in recent years, starting with a car accident in 2018 which led to a longer-than-expected recovery. The pandemic has been a more recent problem; Hunt is 76 years old enough to be particularly at risk, and her absence indicates strong caution about exposure. Q: We are wondering if there will be another season of “Hunters” in the future. A: The drama of the Nazi hunt was picked up for a second round. Jennifer Jason Leigh would join the cast with returning stars Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton. This is just one of many projects for Leigh, Deadline.com reported: “Leigh is currently playing in the Netflix drama series ‘Atypical’, entering its fourth and final season. She will then appear in the Netflix film ‘The Woman in the Window’ opposite Julianne Moore and Amy Adams as well as in Apple TV + ‘s’ Lisey’s Story’, a limited series based on the Stephen King novel, also alongside Moore. . Q: I know the movies that air are Oscar eligible as well, but what is the qualification period, whether in theaters or streaming? It was from January 1 to December 31. Has the end date been extended? And was the movie “Supernova” (with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci) eligible? A: Due to the pandemic, the current Oscar eligibility period has been extended until February 28, 2021 and the ceremony is set for April 25. The drama “Supernova,” with Firth and Tucci as a couple struggling with a partner’s dementia, was eligible and highly regarded, with an 88% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But he didn’t receive any Oscar nominations. Do you have a question or comment about past, present and future entertainment? Write to Rich Heldenfels, PO Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260 or [email protected] Letters can be changed. Individual responses are not guaranteed.

