“Stowaway” plays with emotions, basic humanity in the space adventure | Entertainment

Stowaway is less of a space thriller than a study of humanity.

Adapted from the short story, Joe Penna, director of Arctic (2018), a diverse cast and Oscar nominated composer Volker Bertelmann (Lion, Summerland) are collaborating on one of the most surprising new films this year.

At first it looks like another adrenaline rush in space, but it’s much more complex and unique. There are elements of First Man, given the character development and how the ascent to the sky focuses on the expressions of the astronauts in close-up.

Stowaway’s themes, however, come close to the underrated Gattacas of the 1997s. The question is not whether we can live on Mars as much as if it were you and how would you deal with the specific situation in which it is. find these four obstacles to the red planet.

This will be Captain Marina Barnetts’ (Toni Collette) last trip to space; with her on their first trip, doctor Zoe Levenson (Anna Kendrick) and scientist David Kim (Daniel Dae Kim).

The intense training the three of us went through does not prepare them for a stowaway discovered on board, 12 hours after the start of the two-year mission to Mars. Their ship only has enough oxygen for three passengers, and the team is working with those who have returned to Earth to find a solution to their terrible problem.

Is launch support’s Michael Adams (Shamier Anderson) accidentally on board or deliberately there to sabotage the mission? The crew of three must work carefully and delicately around them to uncover their motives while trying to find a way to keep them alive.

Pennas’ impressive solo survival journey with Arctic was the kind of introduction to a director who you know will only get better with greater resources. Stowaway is visual proof of this, continuing the theme of survival but with more versatility.

All four actors, especially Anderson, offer audiences different perspectives on how we might feel about their situation. Their problem becomes less of a mathematical or technical problem and more of a problem of humanity. You don’t have to look hard to find the symbolism of how Stowaway might relate to what’s going on today.

Moody with bursts of suspense, Penna never lets us get on board with this movie. We are constantly aware of the circumstances and the difficult choices these characters face.

It’s no surprise that composer Bertelmann hits all the right notes again. One element of emotion in Lion was its original score. It finds all the right sounds and feelings again, highlighting the action and pain of the plot.

Bertelmann’s work is above anything we’ve heard in all of 2020. As Barnett and Kim accuse Levenson of being the entertainment on board, the Pitch Perfect star composes the comedy to remind us that she’s just as good at drama.

At its core, Stowaway is about basic humanity and how far you could go to save another person’s life.

Final thought: Stowaway is a thrilling ride in space.