‘I never wanted to be accepted’

South Indian actor Nagarjuna who should wow fans with his Bollywood stint with a sci-fi movie Brahmastra, recently explained how he never pursued his dreams of pursuing a career in the Hindi film industry. The actor who last appeared in the Bollywood Project IN LAW in 2003, also shared that he still follows the same pattern and that nothing has changed over the years. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that Bollywood films have been of great benefit to his career.

Nagarjuna on his return to Bollywood

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Nagarjuna said he wasn’t sure what role Bollywood had played in his career as he had never looked at it that way. However, he quickly added that working in Hindi films helped him and his producers in one way or another. He explained that people like him and his profession in Bollywood and other places like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka or Mumbai. He has said his films are being watched, which in turn, he says, is helping his film producer who is investing a lot to make one. The 61-year-old actor revealed he had never watched the desire to be accepted into Bollywood. After establishing himself in the Telugu film industry, Nagarjuna made his Bollywood debut in 1990 with Shiva and went on to make films such as Khuda Gawah (1992), Drohi (1992), Criminal (1995) and Zakhm (1998).

Thinking back to his career chart so far, the actor said he made some great movies with great directors and had a fantastic experience making the Bollywood movies he made in the beginning. of her career. He also shared his happiness in leaving a lasting impression that is still remembered today. He feels privileged to receive so much warmth and grace from the people. He confessed that to this day he was getting calls from people asking him to release his latest movie. Make wildg also in Hindi where he plays the role of an NIA officer.

