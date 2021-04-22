Sitcom actor Geoffrey Owens to discuss the dignity of work

BY MICHAEL CHAIKEN | REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

Geoffrey Owens learned first-hand about the biases Americans have toward certain jobs.

Owens, 60, a graduate of New Havens Yale University with an extensive acting, director and teaching resume, is probably best known to television sitcom aficionados for his work on The Cosby Show as ‘Elvin Tibideaux.

But Owens’ acting career took a step back when he was caught in a social media frenzy in 2018 in a photo of him working in a grocery store.

Owens will speak about the experience and share his take on the dignity of work when he joins radio reporter John Dankosky in a streaming event called A Tribute to American Workers on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the American mural project based in Winsted. .

In a press release, AMP Executive Director Amy Wynn said: This virtual event will highlight the importance of all types of work.

On a phone call from his home in New Jersey, Owens explained how he became the poster child of the Nobility of All Jobs.

Between acting jobs, Owens was making ends meet for his family working at Trader Joes. A customer recognized him as he was bagging groceries. The client took a photo of Owens and shared it with a newspaper.

Owens said the newspaper warned him they had the story and were going to publish it. But the actor did not expect what was to follow.

My wife and I were really old school, Owens said. Although they prepared for the publication of the stories in print form. How bad could that be? they haven’t thought of the internet and the speed of social media.

Before Owens and his wife knew it, the story of his work at Trader Joes had traveled the world.

It was in fashion like crazy, Owens said. It was quite humiliating.

When the story broke, Owens said he called his son and apologized for letting him down. He also warned his son that he could be harassed for what his father had to do for a living after working on television.

But then his son surprised him. Owens said his son texted and told his dad he was not ashamed of his dad. Instead, his son said that what his father had done to support the family was noble and courageous.

Given his son’s reaction, Owens said, I knew everything would be fine.

After the report’s initial humiliation, Owens said, “It all turned around. The bad things were overwhelmed with support and encouragement. People defended him in the media. They shamed the shamers, he said.

Working in the grocery store taught him the dignity of any job.

I have so much respect for my colleagues, he said.

Owens discovered that there was a sort of spirituality to having a regular job outside of acting. He admired the way his colleagues got up every day and went to work faithfully.

He said he worked most of his life as an actor, director and teacher. Due to his good fortune, he admitted that he had little connection to real life. And he learned how Americans tend to think that some jobs are more valuable than others.

The social media melee stemmed from the belief that working on television was inherently better work than working in a grocery store. But Owens said that just wasn’t the case and that he has no shame working at Trader Joes.

I would do it again, he said.

Owens said he even offered to come back part-time between acting gigs. He made sure to keep the lines of communication open with his former managers in case he needed to return.

Temporary jobs are unpredictable, said Owens, who has spent most of the COVID pandemic unemployed. But even without COVID, Owens said he was unemployed from May 30, 2019 to January 2020.

Owens said he’s currently working on two different TV shows. But working in the grocery store clearly left a positive impression.

I was moved and elated by it, he said.

A Tribute to American Workers Virtual Event, starring actor Geoffrey Owens and radio journalist John Dankosky, will take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The suggested donation is $ 20 and the proceeds will benefit the American Mural Project and its educational programs. Tickets can be obtained at AmericanMuralProject.org.

The Winsted-based American Mural Project was started in 2001 by artist Ellen Griesedieck, who creates the world’s largest collaborative interior work of art 120 feet long and five stories high. The mural is a tribute to the American worker.

