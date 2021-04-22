Why the Independent Spirit Awards make such great television

SNLMelissa Villaseor is hosting the Film Independent Spirit Awards this year. (NBC / IFC)

In the economics of awards season, one of the most frequently sold takes is that Oscar years where the majority of nominated films are independent films tend to get the lowest ratings. Part of this is attributed to the fact that independents make less money and therefore are unfamiliar to the majority of TV audiences. Another part is the tenor of the independent films themselves, which tend to be characterized as slow, contemplative, sad, stimulating, or impenetrable, while viewers want to see a giant ocean liner passionately sinking into the sea. C This is probably why the annual Film Independent Spirit Awards (the Indie Spirits, colloquially) seem like a bummer for anyone who isn’t deeply connected to independent film or who hasn’t actually seen a Spirit Awards TV show.

The Independent Spirit Awards have been broadcast on IFC since 1996, broadcast before the Oscars from a tent set up on Santa Monica beach. The dress is casual, the vibe is fun, and the hosts and presenters have always tried to emphasize how different they are from the Oscars, although in recent years the overlap between Oscar winners and Spirits has become more prominent. . The Indie Spirits are a party on the beach, and they’ve always provided some of the best, funniest moments from past award seasons. Here’s why.

The hosts: While the organizing concert for the Oscars has been described as A Poisoned Chalice, a prestigious concert that invites far more scrutiny and criticism than praise, the Indie Spirits animated concert was a chance for the kind of angry and scandalous personalities who could never have welcomed. the Oscars to do their thing. John Waters really put his mark on the role, hosting four consecutive times in the early 2000s. Since then, the ceremony has been hosted by Sarah Silverman, Eddie Izzard, Andy Samberg and, for the past two years, Aubrey Plaza. The previous two years, they were hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, whose status as an outsider in the film industry, coupled with their in-depth knowledge of pop culture, made them ideal hosts to pierce the inherent nature of awards. of Hollywood film while celebrating the nominees and supporting the films. This year, Saturday Night Live Star Melissa Villaseñor will host.

The comedy: Inserting a comedy into an awards show is always a risky proposition. You risk extending the duration of the series, killing the mood in the room, or just bombing. Indie Spirits break a lot for comedy, and what tends to work the way they do is that comedy breaks – skits or songs, usually – end up being incredibly educated about movies and dramas. celebrities they parody. Consider the following two examples: One is from the 2016 Spirit Awards, when hosts Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani made a parody of the Todd Haynes movie. Carol who put hyper-specific emphasis on the “underground lunches” required for gay women in this period. It’s hard to parody independent films because the risk of tackling a piece of art that probably struggled to be made is high, but McKinnon and Nanjiani have paid a lovingly observed tribute to a great film:

And here’s last year’s performance from the Los Angeles Gay Men’s Chorus that starts off as a tribute to the LGBTQ movies of 2019, but quickly turns into a long list of more esoteric things appealing to gay people about this year’s movies, before finally turning into a crescendo. of praise for this icon of gay moviegoers around the world: Laura Dern. The references are so incredibly specific (Idina Menzel in Uncut gems, the cursed bird concept of Lighthouse) to the queerness and independent films he plays as a love letter to both.

The winners: Spirit Award winners have started to align more closely with Oscar winners in recent years, which undermines the spirit – no pun intended – of the alterna-Oscars series framing. But above all it is a reflection of the fact that the Oscars themselves are becoming more and more independent. And spirits always manage to get ahead of the Oscars on occasion. Like how Spirits awarded Matthew McConaughey their award for best male support for Magic mike, the year before McConaissance was rewarded with its Oscar victory for Dallas Buyers Club. Likewise, Chloe Zhao is set to win the Oscar for Best Director this year for her film. Nomadland, but three years ago the Spirits awarded him an award for his work in directing his previous film, The horseman.

The times when spirits stray the most from the Oscars are always the most rewarding. Like when they awarded Mya Taylor the Best Female Support, for Mandarin or when an exuberant Molly Shannon took the stage to accept her Supporting Female award for The other people. The gold standard for that, however, will always be Ally Sheedy. The old one Breakfast club the actress won praise for her returning role in 1998 in director Lisa Cholodenko Great art, and when Sheedy won the Best Principal Woman award for it, she gave an epic ten-minute speech that was both deranged but also shrill about actresses’ prospects in Hollywood. It’s a full stopwatch (it’s not available in short form, but YouTube is streaming this year’s full show – hosted by Queen Latifah – and you can watch Sheedy’s moment at the hour and 23 minutes below). below).

There are so many little things that help make the Independent Spirit Awards so much fun to watch. The Golden Globes have a reputation for being alcoholic, but there’s nothing better than watching celebrities drink on the beach one day. This year’s ceremony – delayed, along with the Oscars – airs on a Thursday night for the very first time, and while the show’s usual beach fun will have to wait until we are clear of the pandemic, we Can only hope that some of this signature Spark Spirits will be in attendance as the show goes virtual for this year’s ceremony.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards air on IFC on Thursday, April 22 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Joe Reid is the editor-in-chief of Primetimer and co-host of the This Had Oscar Buzz Podcast. Her work has appeared in Decider, NPR, HuffPost, The Atlantic, Slate, Polygon, Vanity Fair, Vulture, The AV Club and more.