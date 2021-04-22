Understanding Eating Disorders When Entertainment Is Not Working – The Daily Free Press

Content Disclaimer: This article deals with eating disorders.

Despite society’s more evolved understanding of eating disorders and the human body, TV shows still often joke about appearance or appetite without realizing the influence of such comments. In real life, having an eating disorder or body dysmorphia is harmful and should be treated as such by the entertainment industry.

The ABC show American Housewife is about plus size mom Katie Otto and her family’s adventures in a very wealthy and privileged city. One constant in the series is Katies’ realization that everyone around her is teasing or commenting on her weight and appearance, making her angry and overly self-aware.

Moms on the show constantly comment on Katies’ eating habits and ability to exercise, reinforcing society’s idea that being above a size six is ​​wrong. But beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and one body type may not be the ideal person to build their own body image.

Due to the brainwashed belief that people have to watch a certain way, shows like American Housewife have added to the stereotype that heavier people are too lazy to change their numbers. However, we must recognize that health is not a number or a diet that influencers are touting on social media.

Although a few years old, Netflix’s romantic comedy Sierra Burgess Is a Loser also perpetuates the belief that beautiful plus-size main characters don’t exist because they’re an anomaly. It completely undermines the idea that beauty comes from within. For teens, the target audience of films, the subtle message that a person’s body can get in the way of a romantic relationship can be potentially dangerous.

Hospitalizations for eating disorders among children under 12 have increased 119% over the past 10 years. In adolescents, anorexia is the third most common chronic disease after asthma and obesity and several characters on teen television suffer from it. Kaylie Cruz of Make It or Break It and Cassie Ainsworth of Skins are two prominent examples. Additionally, Glee’s Marley Rose and Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf are two well-known teenage characters who exhibit symptoms of bulimia nervosa.

Although both shows are not currently airing, their fanbase and audience remain strong to this day. These show Bulimia inconsistently referenced to indicate the complexities behind an eating disorder by Marley and Blair.

Unfortunately, eating disorders are not something that can easily go away. By portraying eating disorders in this unresolved way, the shows took them lightly and downplayed their severity.

The glamourization of eating disorders hurts teens whose perceptions are shaped by these idolized characters. For example, if they don’t know what real healing looks like, people watching them can expect to stay healthy despite battling an eating disorder for months, when in reality they are. can. cause very serious health impacts.

Additionally, television rarely captures other mental health issues that might also be present in people with eating disorders, such as other self-harming behaviors.

When you watch thin people portray a character with an eating disorder, devoid of thoughtful writing, already sensitive audience members can be triggered. According to the Center for Discovery Treatment Center, shows that illustrate eating disorders can act as triggers for those already struggling with body image issues.

This issue extends far beyond TV shows: Several romantic comedies from the 90s and early 2000s portray a protagonist finding love after losing weight, similar to the Sierra Burgess involvement that a Plus-size protagonist can only attract love interest after cheating on them. This notion is extremely awkward because finding love and being plus size are not mutually exclusive.

On the bright side, films such as the original Netflix 2018 Dumplin attempt to change the narrative by featuring a plus-size woman falling in love without needing to be changed first. Movies have also become more inclusive by featuring plus size actors and actresses.

Broadcasts should be respectful of people who struggle or have battled eating disorders and body image issues, as the severity of the disease and individuals’ trigger potential should not be taken lightly. We live in a society where perception is extremely distorted by body editing apps, so people are looking for representation in movies or television.

While the entertainment industry completely rejects the importance of a diverse cast, it not only erases representation, but also perpetuates unhealthy and unrealistic standards. The movie industry should continue to move towards body diversity so that people can relate to these characters, but should also address insensitivity to eating disorders and body image issues. present in too many works.