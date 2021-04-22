Entertainment
Oscars more diverse as pandemic, protests rock Hollywood
Los Angeles (AFP)
Actors of Color are favorites in every category and two female directors are nominated for the first time – this year’s Oscars could set new benchmarks for diversity, thanks to long-standing changes in the brewing industry as well as to Hollywood’s transformation by Covid-19, experts say. .
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has radically reformed its membership in recent years, admitting large numbers of new Oscar voters each year who better reflect the diversity of society, after much criticism for its predominantly white male base.
“I think these Oscars will be forever remembered as the one where changes to the electorate six years ago in the wake of #OscarsSoWhite kept the Academy’s promise to reform,” the black American actor Dwayne Barnes (“Menace II Society”) wrote in a column for the Deadline Industry site.
While it’s hard to draw a direct line from these changes to this year’s nominations, the current Oscar run is surprisingly different from those seen in previous years.
Last year, Cynthia Erivo was the only non-white actor among 20 nominations, but this time the late Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), British black actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and South Korean star Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”) is the leader in theatrical statuettes.
Boseman co-star Viola Davis is part of a crowded squad vying for Best Actress, while Beijing-born Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) looks like a best director selection if she can fend off Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”).
The #OscarsSoWhite campaign was launched in January 2015 on social networks to denounce and draw attention to the overwhelming majority of white nominees awarded year after year by the Academy.
At the time, the Academy’s 6,000 members were 93% white and 76% male.
This summer, the prestigious group had achieved a goal of doubling the number of women and non-white members, reaching a third of women and 19% of “under-represented minorities.”
“It took a few years to set in, but there is every reason to hope that the change (in the nominees crop) is … not a one-time occurrence,” Barnes wrote.
– ‘Perfect storm’ –
In addition to #OscarsSoWhite, the #MeToo movement spurred by the sexual assault revelations about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has sparked calls for greater female representation in all film professions.
The impacts of these campaigns have intensified in recent years, but in 2020 they collided with a dramatic and unpredictable change – Covid-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has closed movie theaters and delayed Oscar-winning mega-productions, such as Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and the sci-fi blockbuster “Dune”, both directed by white men .
“They really rocked the tree, and this year for the first time, because Covid knocked out a lot of the big movies … that left some kind of bare ground,” said Sasha Stone, founder of the Awards Daily site, who has analyzed cinema prices since 1999.
The “clean selection” of films in contention “turned out to be films by filmmakers of color and women,” she said, noting that “no one had to worry about the opening of the week. -end “for low power movies.
“It turned into a perfect storm,” she told AFP.
The meteoric rise of streaming platforms during pandemic lockdowns “is certainly part of the” global leap forward in representation, as television “has become much more diverse faster than film,” said Darnell Hunt, professor of social sciences focused on race, media and culture at the University of California, Los Angeles.
“Streamers have really taken off in terms of audience – it has certainly helped present the Academy with a much more diverse roster of films than they’re used to seeing,” added Hunt, lead author of the Annual Diversity Report. Hollywood from UCLA.
– ‘The salad’ –
With California reopening as vaccinations ramp up, Hollywood could return to a more familiar look next year, with a less diverse list of nominees in the years to come.
But Hunt says he doesn’t expect a full return to “business as usual … like before the pandemic.”
“The signs are going in the right direction,” he told AFP, stressing that in addition to membership changes, the Academy is introducing eligibility criteria for top image candidates involving a minimal representation of minorities, women and LGBTQ actors and filmmakers.
“I think all of these things collectively bode well,” Hunt said.
Of course, the question remains whether the changes to the Oscars will have a profound impact on the functioning of the broader film industry itself.
Stone warned that awards like the Oscars are increasingly “separated from the box office anyway now, because they’ve become a niche,” and blockbusters are likely to remain less diverse overall.
“If male directors make more money, they will continue to be hired for superhero movies. And if white actors make more money, they will continue to be hired for superhero,” he said. she declared.
Oscar nominations can help movies make money and studios polish their image, but in the end “it’s like McDonald’s has the salad,” she said.
“McDonald’s sells Big Macs all over the world, but they have this salad that makes them feel like they care about their health.
“That’s what the Oscars in Hollywood are – the salad.”
2021 AFP
