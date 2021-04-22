Cinematographic news: April 22, 2021 | Diversions

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Theaters continue to operate with improved health and safety measures, in line with CDC-recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.

Mortal combat

Genre: Thriller, Action, Fantasy & Adventure

Interpretation: Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tadanobu Asano, Sisi Stringer, Joe Taslim, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Lewis Tan, Chin Han and Hiroyuki Sanada

Director: Simon McQuiod

To note

From New Line Cinema comes the explosive new movie adventure Mortal Kombat, inspired by the successful video game franchise, which recently enjoyed the most successful video game launch in its history, Mortal Kombat 11.

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan), used to getting beaten up for money, ignores his legacy or why Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung (Chin Han) sent his best warrior, Sub- Zero (Joe Taslim), a Cryomancer from another world, to hunt down Cole. Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole sets out to find Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) under the direction of Jax (Mehcad Brooks), a special forces major who carries the same strange scarring dragon that Cole was born with.

Soon Cole finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), an elder god and protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang) and rogue mercenary Kano (Josh Lawson), as he prepares to take on Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed enough to unleash his arcane, the immense power of his soul in time to not only save his family, but also stop Outworld once and for all?

The film will be released on April 23 in both theaters and on HBO Max.

Stowaway

Genre: Science fiction and thriller

Interpretation: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette

Director: Joe Penna

Unclassified

During a mission directed to Mars, an unintentional stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to spacecraft life support systems. Faced with dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

The film is slated for release on Netflix on April 22.

Wild cat

Genre: Thriller

Interpretation: Georgina Campbell, Luke Benward, Ibrahim Renno, Mido Hamada and Ali Olomi

Director: Jonathan W. Stokes

Rating: R

An ambitious journalist (Campbell) stationed in the Middle East is taken prisoner after a militant group ambushes his convoy. Convinced that the young woman is hiding her true identity, they will stop at nothing to extract crucial information for the success of their next terrorist attack. With time running out, she must find a way to survive and turn the tide on her attackers.

The film hits theaters on April 23 and will be available digitally on demand on April 27 from Saban Films.

Defeat

Genre: Acton and crime thriller

Interpretation: Ruby Rose, Morgan Freeman, Nick Vallelonga, Miles Doleac, Patrick Muldoon and Juju Journey Brener

Director: George Gallo

To note

From the director of Double Take, Middle Men, and The Poison Rose comes this sleek and brilliant action thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose that shows what desperation can lead a person to do.

A mother, Victoria (Rose), tries to put her dark past as a Russian drug smuggler behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to make her offer by holding her daughter hostage. Now Victoria must use guns, guts and a motorbike to take down a series of violent gangsters or else she may never see her child again.

The film will premiere on April 23 on demand and digitally via Lionsgate.

In the ground

Genre: Horror

Interpretation: Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires, Ellora Torchia, John Hollingworth and Mark Monero

Director: Bem Wheatley

To note

As the world searches for a cure for a disastrous virus, a scientist and a park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment race. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying journey into the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

The film is set to hit theaters on April 30, 2021 at Neon.

Trigger point

Genre: Action Thriller

Interpretation: Barry Pepper, Eve Harlow, Carlo Rota, Laura Vandervoort, Jayne Eastwood, Nazneen Contractor, Greg Bryk, Rainbow Sun Francks and Colm Feore

Director: Brad Turner

Unclassified

A disgraced American agent who suffered memory loss at the hands of kidnappers is brought back to the deadly world of spies when a colleague goes missing. He needs all of his skills to find her, but to uncover the truth he has to remember the past.

The film hits theaters April 23 through Screen Media Films and digitally on Crackle.

Together together

Genre: Comedy

Interpretation: Ed Helms, Patti Harrison, Tig Notaro, Julio Torres and Anna Konkle

Director: Nikole Beckwith

Unclassified

When lonely young Anna (Patti Harrison) is hired as a gestational surrogate for Matt (Ed Helms), a single man in his forties who wants a child, the two strangers realize that this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection. , limits and peculiarities of love.

The film is scheduled for release on April 23 on Bleecker Street.

Bloodthirsty

Genre: Horror and fantasy

Actors: Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk and Katharine King So

Director: Amelia Moses

Unclassified

Independent singer Gray (Lauren Beatty) gets on a successful debut album, but she has writers stranded.

Seeking inspiration for his second effort, Gray agrees to create his next album in a secluded cabin owned by famous producer Vaughn Daniels (Greg Bryk). His girlfriend, however, is hesitant about the partnership, fearing that Vaughn is too much in control and given his controversial past as a suspected murderer too dangerous.

As Grays’ relationship with Vaughn grows, his music and lyrics become more powerful. Vaughn helps Gray overcome Impostor Syndrome and awaken a new part of herself. She taps into her body, her instincts and ultimately her primal nature, but something else begins to change. The ferocity she accesses in her mind manifests itself in haunting nightmares and horrific physical changes. How far will Gray go to be successful and who (or what) will she be in the end?

The film is slated to hit theaters and digitally on April 23 via Brainstorm Media.