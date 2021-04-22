Katrina Kaif in Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood stars greet Earth Day 2021





Image Source: INSTA / SIDDHARTH MALHOTRA, KATRINA KAIF Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif April 22 is celebrated as World Earth Day. This day reminds us to do better for our planet and to take responsibility for a greener and better future. As the world celebrates the ‘beauty of nature’ and the environment, Bollywood stars like Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty, Hema Malini, Arjun Rampal and many others sent their greetings to the social networks. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, meanwhile, shared a video of himself sitting by a seaside and cherishing the beauty of nature. “When we don’t interfere with nature’s routine, we allow it to flourish … # WorldEarthDay,” he wrote, sharing the post on Instagram. Actress Katrina Kaif was among those who sent the greeting, She shared a photo of herself on social media, “” #throwback to a day at one of the most beautiful places on (earth emoticon ) makes enjoying days like these, just being in nature. Nature always wears the colors of the spirit – Ralph Waldo Emerson. Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better – Albert Einstein. #worldearthday. “ Hema Malini took to Instagram and shared a photo of the Earth and a green tree as she urged people to do their part for environmental conservation. “International Earth Day is celebrated today. Let’s all do our part to make Mother Earth a cleaner and healthier place to live. Leave a legacy of beauty for our future generations. #Internationalearthday,” she said captioned the message. As actor Arjun Rampal shared a terrestrial view of the Earth and stars and wrote a note on the beauty of Nature Earth, Diana Penty shared a return video of herself showcasing her various trips to different exotic locations. Here’s how other celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Dia Mirza, among others, greeted their fans on Earth Day 2021:







