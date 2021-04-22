Chinese films are box office leaders. Hollywood is watching.





Chinese moviegoers appear to have put the pandemic far in their rear-view mirrors, with 2021 box office figures through April expected to exceed the total amount for all of 2020.

He did so with little of the traditional help of Hollywood blockbusters.

China’s 2021 box office revenue as of Wednesday reached 20.1 billion yuan ($ 3.09 billion), according to the film data provider.



Maoyan Entertainment



(ticker: 1896: Hong Kong). The 12-month total of last year was 20.31 billion yuan ($ 3.13 billion). Nine of China’s 10 highest-grossing films so far this year are domestic productions, with only Godzilla vs Kong produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictureseding in the leading pack. This translates into national Chinese productions representing around 90% of local revenue. China has three annual public holidays that attract big ticket sales: January 1, the Spring Festival in February, and the National Week in October. Ticket sales records were broken for the first two of these slots this year. In fact, the transportation of 12.3 billion yuan ($ 1.9 billion) in February was the highest-grossing month on record in China, according to Maoyan. Experts predict that National Week will be no exception. Beijing-based film producer Nancy Wu of BASE Media said Barrons several factors drove the sales. After months of lockdowns, suppressed cinema desires have prompted audiences to return to the cinema, she said. In addition, Chinese audiences are increasingly attracted to local productions. They tend to cover more relevant topics and resonate emotionally with the local audience. And the quality of production and storytelling techniques are improving, she added. Other sales records are looming. Local production Hi, Mom made 5.4 billion yuan ($ 831 million) in about two months in theaters, slightly less than China’s highest-grossing film Wolf Warrior 2 of 2017, which grossed 875 million of dollars. Detective Chinatown 3, which premiered in February, broke the Single Market’s biggest opening weekend record, at $ 396 million, beating Avengers: Endgame 2019, at $ 357 million. Part of the disappointing outcome of recent Hollywood films is the lack of heavy releases, many of which have been pushed back due to the pandemic, Wu said. Either way, China’s booming theater market means huge. opportunities for both local industry and Hollywood, she said. The Chinese tend to pay for movie tickets for big shows, which Hollywood always does better than others. If a Hollywood release is strong and interesting, Chinese audiences will continue to support it, Wu said. The success of Godzilla vs Kong is a case in point. Godzilla vs Kong has earned over $ 80 million in the United States since it opened three weeks ago. That’s no small feat since it’s currently showing in around 3,000 theaters, according to Box Office Mojo. It has made $ 180 million since its March 26 release in China, the best performance by a Hollywood production in China since the pandemic, though that’s spread across 38,000 theaters. In a March 28 press release, Rich Gelfond, CEO of giant-screen movie theater IMAX, said Godzilla vs. Kong is helping IMAX grow market share and proves there is real business to be had. do for Hollywood blockbusters.



IMAX



(IMAX) is particularly encouraged by the strong debut of films in China, where audiences have been very important to this Hollywood franchise. IMAX shares have risen around 15% so far this year. As with other industries, China has been early in easing coronavirus control measures as it was the first to suffer the pandemic and has been locked down more broadly than many other countries, bringing back its official number of new cases. to near zero in March, just two months after its January explosion. Strict social distancing rules have persisted, and the lockdown has hurt not only local and Hollywood film companies in Chinait that depend on ticket sales, but more importantly income from food and drink. For most of last year, even when theaters reopened, rules limited the capacity of screening rooms and prohibited the sale of items in concession. The rules have only loosened somewhat. Last month Barrons visited a movie theater in the western metropolis of Chengdu and was told that food and drink cannot be purchased at the concession counter. But you can go down and buy things from one of the stores and bring them in, a ticket office employee said. Nothing that smells bad. The pandemic has accelerated a trend that has been brewing for years. China was expected to become the world’s largest box office market within a decade. China easily overtook North America in 2020, earning $ 3.1 billion versus $ 2.1 billion in revenue, respectively, according to data from Maoyan and Box Office Mojo. The second half of 2020 has proven that Chinese cinemas can do without help from the big American blockbusters. It is not known if the trend will continue once American production companies and theaters fully recover. The rapid inoculations in the United States coincided with the limited reopening of theaters with initial positive results. In China, New Line Cinemas ‘Lord of the Rings trilogy has a second life and could be an indicator of the Chinese markets’ taste for Hollywood dishes. The Fellowship of the Rings re-release in China hit $ 14.7 million at the box office in five days, although its slow start has been blamed on poor handling of Chinese regulations. The film was only granted release permission a day before its scheduled opening, resulting in limited marketing and delayed delivery of remastered prints. The other two films in the franchise are also slated for re-release in China. Tanner Brown covers China for Barrons and MarketWatch.

