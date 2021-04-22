Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton will be the Jeopardy guest host! after collecting online petitions





On Wednesday, his dream officially came true for at least a few days, in part thanks to a ferocious push from fans to secure him a spot as one of the famous guests who have been running the show since the death of its revered host, Alex. Trebek, in November. Sony Pictures Entertainment, which produces the show, ad that 64-year-old Burton would be among the last batch of hosts for Jeopardy’s 37th season! Its episodes will air from July 26 to 30. The story continues under the ad THANKS everyone for your passionate support! Burton tweeted Wednesday. I am delighted, excited and looking forward to welcoming Jeopardy !, ‘and will do my best to live up to your faith in me. Since the start of the year, the trivia game has called on several renowned athletes, journalists and actors to lead the show. Past hosts include Katie Couric, NFL star Aaron Rodgers and Jeopardy! All-star Ken Jennings. Future guests include actress Mayim Bialik, sports presenter Joe Buck, Today Show host Savannah Guthrie and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. For about three decades, families have invited Burton to their homes as the host of Reading Rainbow, where he opened children’s minds to literature. It won 13 Emmys for the show when it aired on PBS, which canceled the program in 2009 after losing government funding. Burton has also written two books, one for adults and one for children, and hosts a podcast called LeVar Burton Reads. The story continues under the ad Last April, as the country closed due to the coronavirus and people faced isolation in their homes, Burton began live streaming a series of readings three days a week on Twitter. Every day was devoted to children, young adults or adults. In the years since Reading Rainbow, Burton did not hesitate about his future ambitions to welcome Jeopardy! There is only one game show I ever wanted to host This Is Jeopardy! he tweeted in 2018. In November, a Denver fan launched a rallying cry for fellow Burton enthusiasts to sign a petition addressed to show producers. Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, the role of intellectual engineer Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the role of Kunta Kinte in the ever-important Roots miniseries, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped minds. of several generations. trivia nerds, wrote Joshua Sanders, who created the petition. The story continues under the ad Burton shared the petition on Twitter and thanked his fans for their efforts. Even if nothing comes, I can’t say how much I appreciate all the love and support from everyone! he wrote. (Although there is still another petition for him to host the show that has been circulating on the Internet since 2013.) The new petition, which has more than 247,000 signatures on Wednesday, includes messages from fans explaining why Burton is made for the job. Burton has been instrumental in telling the most critical stories that make up America, Rashad Smith wrote. As this country deals with representations and perceptions of black people, culture and communities around the world deserve a daily reminder from a black man in America who is an expert on content and context. The story continues under the ad LeVar has the same values ​​and respect for education that Alex had, Melinda Major wrote. He would carry on the proud legacy of Alex Trebek. A spokeswoman for Burton said he credits the petition and his social media connections to helping him secure a spot on the show, according to the Associated Press. YOU MAKE A DIFFERENCE! Burton tweeted, referring to his fans. Go ahead and take my word for it this time.







