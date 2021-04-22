Cycling rallies, music festivals on tap





While there aren’t a huge number of events this weekend, the ones happening are huge. Like the Gator Spring Bike Rally and the Eustis Spring Bike Rally & Music Festival. These two combos are sure to give bikers and non-bikers alike the benefit of the weekend. Mount Dora also hosts their annual Blueberry Festival. So, for all those blueberry lovers, there will be a blueberry pie, beer and wine contest, and local blueberry farms selling their blueberries. There are many more to fill your weekend. Here’s what’s on tap: Gator Spring Bike Rally 2021 Grab your bike and head to Gator Harley Davidson, 1745 US Hwy 441 in Leesburg, for their Gator Spring Bike Rally which runs Thursday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The event will feature over 60 local vendors, three full bars, an ax throwing, food, a Gator Hole lounge, live music and a used motorcycle tent sale. The event is free. Details:https://www.facebook.com/GATORHDFL Eustis Spring Bike Rally & Music Festival The Eustis Spring BikeRally & Music Festival will be held Friday and Saturday at Ferran Park, 10 N Grove St., from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event will consist of four stages with live shows, bike shows, food vendors and drink specials. The first 100 participants will receive a free patch every day. The event is free. Details:https://www.facebook.com/CityofEustis Food Truck evening at the farm Enjoy a Farm Night at Sunsational Farms, 40541 Roger Giles Road in Umatilla, Saturdays 5-8 p.m. Grab some great food at several local food trucks and enjoy live music from TC & Sass. Free entry. Some seating is provided, but you may want to bring your own. Details:https://www.facebook.com/sunsationalfarms Mount Dora Blueberry Festival Celebrate the local blueberry industry at the Mount Dora Blueberry Festival on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Donnelly Park. Local Blueberries will sell freshly picked blueberries from their farms as well as blueberry products. Craftsmen, live music, a pancake breakfast, blueberry beer and wine with a blueberry pie tasting competition will also be in the spotlight. The event is free. Details:www.MountDoraBlueberryfestival.com Clermont Earth Day & Lake Clean Up Festival Celebrate Earth Day as a community Saturday at 7:30 am at Hiawatha Lake Park, 450 12th St. in Clermont. The event will feature Lake Clean Up with environmental education, an Earth Kids Zone, DJ music, free food, freebies and more. The event is free. Do you know your anthropoids? Join this great event at Pear Park, 4800 University Ave. in Leesburg, to learn more about beetles, millipedes, butterflies and more. Explore the various native plant demonstration and restoration areas as well as the trails. This event is free. Details:http://lakecountyfl.gov/parks Classic car cruise Eustis town center will also host their monthly classic car cruise on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. About 150 classic cars drive through the historic streets of Eustis. Enjoy the downtown shops and restaurants with great music and cool cars. To show your car, registration is free and will allow you to benefit from cash rewards. Details:www.eustis.org

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos