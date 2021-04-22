Zavala’s voice actor has another post, this one specifically for the Titans





Lance Reddick, the man behind Destiny 2’s Zavala, is there to encourage the Titans to claim victory again in Guardian Games 2021. Zavala is best known for encouraging all Guardians, regardless of class, to do their best. But Zavala’s voice actor Lance Reddick released a special message specifically for Zavala’s fellow Titans. The post, shared on Twitter on April 21, 2021, asks Lance to read a script that was written by a Twitter user. John weidner. In this scenario, Zavala gives an inspiring speech to the Titan players, telling them to “stay vigilant” and “defend our title like we defended the walls in the Battle of Twilight Gap”. There is also a quote from Horatius for good measure. Find out below. Dear @ JohnPatrickWei2: Here! # Destiny2 @DestinyTheGame #guardiangames pic.twitter.com/ndxHW16Gdo – Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) April 21, 2021 Lance captivated the Destiny 2 community by reading the scripts written by the player base. Previously, Lance had read a rather menacing script as Zavala which was directed against Empress Caiatl, before the Guardians finally took down her champion. In it, Zavala basically laughs at Caiatl’s face, telling him that we, the Guardians, are totally unaffected by his small army, and that all it takes to wipe it out is if Zavala has us. said she had a shiny pistol. While Zavala may deliver this encouraging message to the Titans, Warlock players can rest assured knowing that Lance Reddick does in fact own a Warlock. That means we have another Warlock in our pocket to help us win Guardian Games 2021. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for an extensive collection of useful content. Hailing from the land below, Sam Chandler brings a bit of Southern Hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing around a few universities, graduating with a bachelor’s degree, and entering the video game industry, he found his new family here at Shacknews as a guide editor. He loves nothing more than creating a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something wrong, you can tweet it: @SamuelChandler







