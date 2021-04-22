Anand Bakshi almost gave up Bollywood. Then came Bhagwan, Bhala Admi, a banknote collector

Text size:

In 1956, Anand Prakash Bakhshi tried his second chance in Bombay knowing the challenges that awaited him. Either I will become an artist or I will drive a taxi. But I won’t come back without a respectable livelihood. He already had a driver’s license, as he had driven transport trucks during his training in the military for military and commercial purposes. He believed that driving a taxi could become his part-time occupation, a way to live his life in Bombay until he found a job in the cinema. I didn’t have any other education or family support to rely on, so I had to work harder on it than others. The first place Bakhshi stayed was in the passenger waiting room at Dadar Station.

In the 1950s, when he arrived in Bombay, it had been difficult for him to make a breakthrough. Writers, composers and filmmakers worked in film crews; they had their own favorites and didn’t want to experiment with newcomers. Film making is expensive, and filmmakers, in my own experience as well, are very superstitious. They chase shots often blindly and avoid people associated with flops just as blindly. In the 1950s and 1960s, music composers and lyricists were a tight knit group, and a newcomer could not easily attract the attention of composers. Bakhshi made a point of meeting three or four people a day to ask for work. He also visited film studios like the famous studios in Mahalaxmi, Kardar studios in Dadar and Filmistaan ​​in Goregaon, among others, on a daily basis. A few composers didn’t take him seriously as a writer when they felt he wanted to be a singer as well and that could have worked against him.

His family lived in Lucknow, I was told. And he was living here alone because he couldn’t afford to bring them to Bombay. After a few months in Bombay, when he couldn’t find a job as a truck or car driver, he even posed as a car mechanic and got a job. But the owner of the auto garage soon found out that Bakhshi was not good at work from day one. and told him to leave. Aside from these little misfortunes, Bakhshi would soon land a film, his first, which he considered to be his greatest film of all time! Much taller than Sholay and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge decades later.

Meri sabse badi movie

Desperate for a break and afraid of running out of his savings, Bakhshi visited every movie and song recording studio in Bombay, waiting long hours to meet any filmmaker or composer he might meet. The ex-fauji designed everything as a war drill, aiming to meet at least five people a day before returning to his room. During one of these strategic visits, he was waiting outside the office of actor Bhagwan Dada (Bhagwan Abhaji Palav) at Ranjit Studios. Bhagwan Dada was a star actor at the time, working on his directorial business Bhala Admi, produced by Brij Mohan. Bakhshi befriended the office boy and found that Bhagwan Dada was stressed that his lyricist had not come for a seated song that day and was looking for a replacement. Bakhshi seized the moment and met Bhagwan Dadaby barging straight into his cabin to ask for work! Bhagwan Dada was taken by surprise and asked him what he wanted. Bakhshi said he was a songwriter looking for work. Bhagwan Dada said: Let’s see if you can write a song. He then told the story of the film to Bakhshi and gave him a fortnight to write the song.

Within two weeks, Bakhshi had managed to write the lyrics for four songs. It was not a difficult task for him, because in his army days he rewrote all the songs, in his own words, from some of the movies he loved to watch. Bhagwan Dada liked all four songs and signed him as the film’s second lyricist. It was an action movie, something Nand had loved watching in his formative years. He was paid 150 Rs for these four songs. The first Dharti ke lal, na kar itna malal, dharti tere liye, tu dharti ke liy was recorded on November 9, 1956. The music composer was Nisar Bazmi who a few years later emigrated to Pakistan. Less than two months after his second visit to Bombay, the geetkar was finally born. I thought I had conquered the world! I thought all my problems were over. I didn’t realize they were just getting started! The film ran for two years, was a box office failure, and went unnoticed. Bakhshi too. For the next six years, he didn’t do much work in the film industry.

A decade later, a few months after Jab Jab Phool Khile’s success in 1965, Bhagwan Dada met geetkar Anand Bakshi at a movie night. He was going through a low phase of his acting career and advised him, Anand Bakshi Sahib, khushi ki baat hai, aap ka bahot naam ho gaya hai. Magar ek baat yaad rakhna, ke yahan is duniya mein aadmi ko naam se zyada us ka kaam zinda rakhta hai work rather than just a name). As dad told us, I have never forgotten those golden words from my first benefactor in the industry. Bhala Admi was released in 1958, two years after recording the songs. Bakhshi still hadn’t found a job in the movies. He wrote a song or two every few months; for some of them he received payment but his name was not credited. When I saw my name in the credits, I cried with happiness. Today, if I am called a successful writer, it is because of Bhagwan Dada.

Bhala aadmi

Bhagwan Dada was the first bhala aadmi (kind soul) who gave Anand Bakhshi his break from the movies in 1956. Bakhshi walked into his office and asked for a chance to write. Almost two years later, the movie Bhala Admi was yet to be released, Bakshi had a chance meeting with another bhala aadmi, at the Marine Lines station, a place he sometimes visited to write poems. Depressed, disappointed, disillusioned a second time with life in Bombay, he had never faced such rejection and humiliation as a fauji among civilians, a desperate Bakhshi sat aimlessly at Marine Lines station, writing his thoughts and considering his immediate return home. , a defeated soldier-poet. He was approached by a Western Railway ticket checker, who asked him to show him a valid travel ticket. Bakhshi did not have one. He was asked to pay a fine for loitering. Bakhshi had no money for the penalty. The ticket checker noticed that Bakhshi had written verses in Urdu in his notebook and asked him about it. Coincidentally, the ticket checker was a poetry lover and upon finding out that this ticketless man was writing poems, he asked her to recount what he had written and even sat down next to him to hear from closer. He was impressed with Bakhshis’s handwriting and asked him to recite more. He liked everything he heard. He asked the poet, what are you doing here? Bakhshi felt comfortable telling him about his family’s journey as refugees from Pindi to Delhi and about his second attempt to be successful in Bombay as a film artist.

The banknote collector, strangely, offered him tea and samosa. By the time they finished their snack the ticket collector straight out of the blue offered, Bakhshi, you write well. You don’t have to go back. Stay here in Bombay. I’m sure you’ll have a break. Your writing is as good as the filmmakers who are big names today. Upon hearing that Bakhshi had no money to stay in the city, as his father and stepfather refused to support him any longer, the ticket checker suggested it to me, I live alone in Borivali. My family lives in Agra. It becomes lonely, and I would like the company of a poet. You stay with me and I don’t want rent from you. You tell me your poems. When you are working, you can look for your own accommodation. On the same day, May 1958, banknote collector Chhitar Mal Swaroop took Bakhshi, a foreigner, to his home at 24:00, Jawala Estate, SV Road, Borivali West, Bombay. He kept this stranger in his home for three to four years! I never charged her a rupee and never asked her for a favor all her life. He even gave her pocket money of 2 rupees a day, to eat and travel, to see producers and directors and ask them for work. Sometimes he would slip a rupee or two into the Bakhshis’ empty wallet, so that the Bakhshis would not feel humiliated by asking for money. Bakhshi said, I never asked or found out why he helped me without charging me or asking me to pay him back once I was established.

It was a farishta (an angel) that my Bansi Wale sent to help me during the worst time of my life. Chhitar Mal Uncle visited us almost three times a year. He always brought Agra ka petha for daddy and us. I never heard my father speak to anyone in his life as Ustaad except Uncle Chhitar Mal. He addressed dad as Bakshiji.

So, I believe, Anand Bakhshi had two mothers, one who gave birth to him, Sumitra Bali, and the second, Ustaad Chhitar Mal. If Chhitar Mal had not prevented me from returning to Delhi or to the army, I, a married man, with a two year old baby, would have come home and would not have had the means, the will or the courage to make a third attempt. This bhala aadmi was responsible for every movie opportunity that came in the way of Anand Bakhshis until his death in 2002. Chhitar Mal Uncle died in 2001.

This excerpt from Nagme, Kisse, Baatein, Yaadein: The life and words of Anand Bakshi was published with permission from Penguin Random House India.

