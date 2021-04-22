Financial ruin. Possible destruction. What will be the Hollywood end of Cinerama? | Culture & Leisure

LOS ANGELES Their early audiences called them “sparkles,” and that was a better name than they thought. Because as the lights going out on the Hollywood Cinerama remind us, almost anything about the movies can be short lived and elusive.
Celebrity is like that. Actors whose fabulous faces were celebrated on multiple continents and whose fabulous salaries were celebrated by their bankers could die and died unknown and broke.
The same was true of the movies themselves, disposable entertainment, no longer lasting than a ride on the Ferris wheel. Who foresaw the immortality of cable TV, cults and DVD syndication? The physical film could rise into a fiery whoosh. Unstable and volatile, nitrate films can in fact self-ignite. The thousands of silent films lost in spontaneous studio fires were the cinematic equivalent of losing a wing of the Louvre. Los Angeles’ first film fire, in January 1905, occurred in a “movie store” on 1st and Spring streets downtown. It belonged to a bumptious and far-sighted showman named Thomas Lincoln Tally, who in 1902 had already opened the first dedicated cinema in Los Angeles, on Main Street, a few blocks away. Keep his name handy; you will want it now.
After that, the fire chief wanted all the films to be stored in coolers. The daughter of comedian Stan Laurel, the ectomorphic half of Laurel and Hardy, recalled a summer in the mid-1930s when Beverly Hills firefighters went from house to house, collecting cans of nitrate film as a precaution against fires, and his mother dutifully put them back. some of his father’s films.
And then, these cinemas. They went from dime-hole-in-the-wall joints to splendid Versailles with popcorn, places that seemed to outlast the pyramids.
Does the Cinerama join them on the road to oblivion where a cinema screen is no more special than some pixels you carry in your hip pocket?
For Los Angeles theaters, the long, long cycle of construction, redesign and teardown is often alarming. If the Cinerama isn’t safe, what is it? The marquees of dead and destroyed cinemas could populate a not-forever Hollywood cemetery. Our billing above the title as “cinema capital” has never been sufficient protection. I half believe that single screen theaters in one horse towns lasted longer because it was the only show around. The State Theater in Washington, Iowa, still shows movies almost 125 years after it opened, serving up popcorn from a machine that began working in 1948.
As for the Cinerama, it has already survived cliffhangers worthy of the Saturday morning soap operas.
The Cinerama Company, with its large-screen projection process, predated the Buckminster Fuller-dome Theater. The dome was pretty strong, but the company doesn’t fund that much. A year after Cinerama’s first broadcast, “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” in 1963, the company noted blockbuster losses, and the following year moved its headquarters from New York to Los Angeles. Angeles to save on overhead. The owner, William R. Forman, has twice dived into his own pockets to avoid bankruptcy. Soon after, the company bought back its public shares.
Cinerama’s fortune swayed like a roller coaster ride, but it kept its panache and cachet. The Cinerama is where, in 1990, Cecil B. DeMille’s “Ten Commandments” once again parted ways with the Red Sea, this time in 70mm Super VistaVision and six-track stereo.
Cinerama’s geodesic dome may or may never be sacred rubble soon, but its future on the bubble is a good time to chart the sagas of Los Angeles cinemas.
The fact that many enticingly beautiful movie theaters in downtown LA still survive is due to many factors including benign neglect, reuse (churches, swap meetups, porn houses), and especially the vigilance and vision of advocates like the Los Angeles Conservancy and far-sighted owners.
A long decade before DeMille sniffed a Hollywood orange blossom, fellow Tally was already showing moving pictures in downtown theaters, the first of which was his Electric Theater, in 1902.
Three years before her images moved, Tally’s “Mutoscope” salons, with their flipbook illusion of the not-quite-disguised women’s movement, had drawn official tingles over their depraved loss of male morality. “If they try to shut down my machines,” Talley warned back, “I’ll close a studio and an art gallery in Los Angeles,“ where people could find the same thing, ”and on the counters too.”
Either way, he concludes, they should blame his younger brother, Edward, who ran the Edison photo salons on 1st Street; Edward showed these images first, so Thomas was just monitoring the competition.
To make sure the public didn’t think Tally’s Electric Theater bill was another one of its shady offerings, its LA Times ad for the April 1902 opening promised “fine entertainment for women and children” of a hour for 10 cents, “interesting scenes.” like the recreated capture of the criminal brothers Biddle, crowned by a shootout in the snow. (Proving Hollywood never wastes a great idea, Diane Keaton starred 82 years later in “Mrs. Soffel,” a movie about the wife of the prison warden who helped the Biddles escape.)
Tally had no qualms about declaring her Electric to be the country’s premier cinema. But “premier” is still a dubious honor, and Pittsburgh says it had the country’s first “free-standing” theater in 1905, three years after Tally’s “fancy” entertainment. Maybe the distinction is “stand-alone”, but I’ll give Tally the palm.
Such was Tally’s faith in the future of filmmaking that in 1909 he bought a 50-year and 50-year lease! on property on Broadway to build a new theater. For that, he paid what The Times reported as the mind-blowing sum of $ 600,000. He didn’t even get half his money; the theater was demolished about 20 years later and Tally died in 1945.
The great boom in movie theaters has found a welcome in the diverse communities of Los Angeles. The old Kim Sing Theater on the northwestern outskirts of Chinatown, originally the Alpine Theater in 1926, was remodeled by Harrison Ford’s son and serves as an event site that once housed a pop-up Katy Perry store.
I used to walk past the striped marquee at the shuttered Linda Lea Japanese Films theater on Main Street near Skid Row. Now it’s an independent one-screen cinema. A nostalgic fan posted an online memento of his visit to Linda Lea when “the men’s restroom had ‘scratch plates’ mounted on the wall next to the urinals for the men to strike their matches and light a smoke while by responding to the call of nature ”.
What was for many years the largest Spanish-speaking (and internationally renowned) theater in the country, the incredibly elaborate Downtown Million Dollar, began life in 1918 as a dress rehearsal for showman Sid Grauman to build its future and even more grandiose Egyptian and Chinese theaters in Hollywood.
At that time, LA was boasting about the magnificence and munificence of the movies. But in 1906 civic moralizers thundered in The Times, which regularly published racist slurs in this and other contexts about “crime manuals” shown in movie houses to integrated audiences.
Clearly, even then, black Californians were either banned from theatrical balconies or excluded altogether. A few movie theaters such as the Lincoln Theater on Central Avenue in South Los Angeles were built for black patrons and artists and to host films made by black people. During its last 60 years, the Lincoln has been converted for religious purposes, and at least until the pandemic, Spanish-speaking worshipers were treated to weekly summer film screenings.
Lucky theaters have reinvented themselves, from vaudeville to cinema to just about everything on offer. Downtown Pantages spawned the Warner Brothers who spawned the jewelry store. Others have survived changing tastes and technologies: the Orpheum, with its neon glow up front, and the Los Angeles, opened in 1931 with Charlie Chaplin’s “City Lights” and among its first guests. , Albert Einstein.
What is the short straw? Places like the Burbank Theater are now a parking lot. The Hippodrome? Parking lot. Wreck and repeat.
A few ended up showing X-rated movies, some stealthily, some boldly, like the Pussycat Theater on Western Avenue, originally the Sunset Theater in 1926, and the flagship of the Pussycat chain.
The channel’s owner, Vincent Miranda, had been arrested so often that when I interviewed him in his office in the 1980s, his office nameplate read “The Accused Vincent Miranda”. He made sure to point out to me that there was never anything dirty displayed in front of the theater lest some school children see it. But he couldn’t stop talking in the huge discount store just down the street: “This neighborhood is down,” the porn movie mogul ranted at me, “since Zody walked in.”
In the far-flung suburbs, suburban cineplexes have left most single-screen performance venues in the rearview mirror. A restored Westlake Theater is just a promise, but the massive neon rooftop sign still towers over it above MacArthur Park. Handsome Fox in Westwood (now known as Regency’s Village Theater) and charming Alex in Glendale continue with Elan. In San Pedro, the locals worked diligently and in fact raised funds to revive and keep the 90-year-old town-owned Warner Grand in its former glory.
(If I didn’t quote your favorite here, I haven’t forgotten it. It’s just that other journalists would like me to leave room for their stories too.)
As for the Cinerama, how can it be saved from landing on top of the appeal of cinemas that exist, like the films themselves, in picture only?
The Hollywood brand has been saved several times by major donors.
But I had a fundraiser in mind from 1885, when the editor of the New York immigrant newspaper Joseph Pulitzer organized a crowdfunding crusade to help pay to finish the pedestal from which the Statue of Liberty could lift. his lamp in New York Harbor.
The immigrant workers gave up a salary envelope, the school children put more than 150,000 people in all, every name and every donation noted by Pulitzer New York World, and almost every one under a dollar.
Maybe such a “Save the Cinerama” campaign could work, if only because it gives moviegoers all over this crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy world a way to have their names sparkle on a site. Web Cinerama and say, in truth, “I made it to Hollywood!”
