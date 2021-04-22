Entertainment
Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ tweaks fantastic adaptations for the better
Fantastic adaptations are appealing to those who have read the books and those who haven’t for different reasons. For book readers, there is an interest in how the show will bring the characters and locations of the original text to life; those who haven’t read the book are interested in finding out what it is. Shadow and bone is the latest in Netflix’s terrific adaptation game, and it’s a fascinating example of how to update a 9-year-old book in a necessary way to create a TV show that feels like been written yesterday.
In Shadow and bone, the land of Ravka is cut in two by a region infested with monsters of pure darkness called the fold. The Fold was created a long time ago by a Grisha, a magical user in their world, but over the hundreds of years since its inception, the Grisha have become a respected part of Ravka’s army. When a young woman named Alina Starkov finds out that she is not only a Grisha, but also one with a mythical power that could theoretically destroy the Fold, she is torn from her friends and thrown into the dangerously political and brutally magical world of the Grisha. Plus, cool kids are doing a heist and a few hot people are on a boat. More information on these two subplots later.
Shadow and bone succeeds as a fantasy show by anchoring its story in an amazingly well-made world that looks amazing and expensive as hell. The production design is impeccable, and between the costumes, hairstyle, sets, and CGI, there’s never a moment when the Grishaverse doesn’t feel real and lived-in. With the exception of a few exhibition dumps, the script shines too, and its attention to delineating the cultures that form the geopolitical heart of the Grishaverse makes the show more immersive than those who hand-explain the hows and whys of their worlds. to get to the plot. faster.
One of the best clearly deliberate choices on this show is to almost entirely wrap the cast with new faces. Jessie Mei Li stars as Alina Starkov and plays Alina’s journey from a humble soldier to a self-possessed savior with perfect YA heroine sensibility. Kit Young is another star as gangster Jesper Fahey, whose skills in point shooting and pulling everyone’s chains are equally stupendous. Freddy Carter (who plays Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa) and Archie Renaux (Mal Oretsev) are also less than household names, but this casting department’s eye for spotting rough diamonds should catapult them all to the celebrity.
The one exception in the cast of strangers is Ben Barnes, whose casting as General Kirigan (aka the Darkling) is a longtime Tumblr dream come true. Barnes is known to corner the market for complex villains who are so impossibly good looking that their faces are essentially superpowers (see: Dorian Gray and The punisher), and Kirigan is the pinnacle of the archetype. Shadow and boneThe script works hard to give Kirigan the edge of being a villain who is sometimes right, which fits in perfectly with Barnes’ performance as an expert manipulator who uses all of his gifts to achieve his ends.
Casting Barnes, who is noticeably older than most of the other cast members and especially Jessie Mei Li as Alina, is another clever adaptation change that makes her role in the story clearer than it was not in Bardugo’s book. In the first novel, the Darkling appears to be Alina’s age, but he’s actually much older. Alina only learns her age after seducing her, which is, you know, disgusting. Alina does not question the issue of consent in the first book, but by showing the Darkling as a fully grown-up foil (Barnes is 13 years older than Li) to young Alina, the fear of their age gap, their dynamic of power and their generality. “hey maybe don’t kiss this guy” the vibe is there from the start.
Many of the top picks in the series that update or change the meaning of the book’s plot points are equally clever but subtle edits.
Many of the best updates and changes to the meaning of the plot points in the book are just as clever but subtle. The casting of half-Chinese Jessie Mei Li to play Alina, who was white or “Ravkan” in the original story, gives the show an opportunity to explore the social dynamics of its multicultural fantasy world. The general East Asian analogue in the Grishaverse is Shu Han, and Alina is often the target of her peers and authority figures for being half-Shu. It exteriorizes the conflict Alina experiences because she is different from everyone else, a theme that is conveyed verbatim in the character’s internal monologue and benefits from the more obvious parallel on screen.
Other changes are bigger, even upset the world, and these don’t do as well in improving the show. The decision to use the Shadow and bone as an adaptation of Bargudo’s Grishaverse books as a whole instead of just the eponymous trilogy leads to the series’ biggest fluctuations and the occasional bigger hiccup. In order to sew Six of crows at Shadow and bone, two subplots with characters appearing in Six of crows are just somehow the. The heist plot starring Kaz, Jesper, and Inej is the better of the two, as these characters are universally dope and their actions in Shadow and bone constitute an original prequel in which they end up meeting Alina. The second sub-plot is where the points get dirty to the point of collapsing.
Another pair of characters from Six of crows, Nina and Matthias, have a well-established story by the time they appear in their first book. Shadow and bone puts this story on screen and doesn’t really bother to explain why. Readers of Bardugo’s books will recognize these characters and understand that where they end up at the end of the first season of Shadow and bone is more or less where Six of crows picks up, but anyone who hasn’t read the books will have every right to wonder why these people are important. Nina and Matthias’ subplot is the only major adaptation failure Shadow and bone done, but considering it’s the most forgettable part of the series, we’ll call it a wash.
Shadow and bone is a gorgeous, well-broadcasted show that solidifies Netflix as a major player in the post-Game of thrones fantastic televised landscape. It’s nice even if you’ve never read a word of Bardugo’s books and fascinating if you have. As it is, Shadow and bone is proof that adapting someone else’s work doesn’t mean adapting all of their choices, it is possible to be bolder, more introspective, and in some cases correct the original story and come out better than ever.
