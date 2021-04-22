On this gay day: actor Daniel Franzese is out | OUTInPerth





The Mean Girls actor dated via online letter On this day in 2014, actor Daniel Franzese said he was gay via a letter posted in IndieWire. At the time, the actor was best known for playing gay teenager Damian in the perennially popular film. Bad girls. Franzese came out writing a letter to the iconic character he played a decade earlier. Franzese wrote about how it meant so much to him to play a gay character as “the audience laughed. with rather than at“, How Hollywood typed him into flamboyant, stereotypical gay roles The letter read in part: “You were proud of who you were; I was an insecure actor. You became an iconic figure that people admired; I wish I had had you as a role model when I was younger. I might have been easier to be gay growing up. “When I was chosen for the role of DamianinMean Girls, I was TERRIFIED to play that role. But it was a natural, true portrayal of a gay teenager – a character we laughed at.withinstead ofat. “When I became an actor, I wanted to play a lot of roles – Guidos, gangsters and goombahs were my specialty. So, could I play all of these parts after portraying a sensitive, moisturizing, loving child Ashton Kutcher wearing a pink shirt? I was optimistic. Hollywood? Not really. I encountered a “gay glass ceiling” in casting. “It wasn’t until years later that adult men started coming to me on the streets – some in tears – and thanking me for being a role model for them. By telling myself that I gave them comfort not only to be young and gay, but also to be a great guy. It was then that I realized how much impact you had made on them. “Now in 2014 – ten years later – looking back, it took you to teach me to be proud of myself again. It’s okay if no one wants to sit at the table with the Heart Monsters. One of my favorite things about me is being a queer artist. “My friends and family all knew the truth, but now is the time for everyone to know it. Maybe it will help someone else. Since 2014 Franzese has had another high profile queer role, he joined the cast of the TV showLooking atplaying the HIV positive character Eddie. In 2015, he became a spokesperson for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Subsequently, he appeared in the television seriesConvictionand was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

