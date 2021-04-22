Hollywood loves a reboot now that the Oscars show has its turn

By Jill Serjeant

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The biggest cliffhanger at Sunday’s Oscars may not be the one to take home the best awards – or even if Netflix may finally land a coveted Best Picture trophy – but how can the biggest night in the film industry is reinventing itself after a tumultuous year.

Forced to rethink the ceremony due to the pandemic, and with a diverse but mostly smaller roster of films, the organizers promise a spectacle unlike anything seen in the 93-year history of the Oscars.

First held at a working train station in downtown Los Angeles, despite being a striking Art Deco building, Oscar producers were vague on the details of the limited-person ceremony , which will air on ABC television.

But they say the tone will be upbeat and the series will act as a love letter to the battered movie industry after a year of theater closings and delays in releasing dozens of potential blockbusters.

“We’re here to explain why cinema matters,” said Stacey Sher, one of the three Oscar producers.

Netflix Inc’s 1930s Hollywood drama “Mank” leads the nominations with 10 nods in a Best Picture list that includes the 1960s courtroom saga “The Chicago Trial 7”, also from Netflix. Other nominees are the recession drama “Nomadland”, the revenge tale “Promising Young Woman”, “the immigrant family story” Minari, “the civil rights biopic” Judas and the Black Messiah, “the tale of dementia “The Father” and “Sound of Metal”. on a deaf drummer. [L1N2ME2DB]

The winners are chosen by the 9,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“This year those movies aren’t that well-known, but oddly enough, they’re more accessible than ever when they’re on all streaming platforms. Nonetheless, there are a lot of topics below (and) a lot of them. are smaller movies, slower movies, ”said Pete Hammond, chief film critic for Deadline Hollywood.

Sunday’s TV audiences are expected to drop sharply, in line with other reduced rewards shows during the pandemic. This largely virtual business has seen viewership plummet by 60%.

YEAR OF DIVERSITY

Even with a small red carpet event on Sunday, organizers face the challenge of finding the right balance between escape and the pain inflicted by the coronavirus.

“The reason we’re looking at these huge, bloated cases is for the promise of the electricity of a live event, of everyone in the same room, and these last vestiges of spontaneity and glamor,” Alison said. Willmore, film critic at New York magazine.

While Netflix has won 35 top nominations, award watchers say it could see the top prize – the best picture – slip away again.

“Netflix has the volume, but in the end it can’t win that big, and it still looks like that’s how the Oscars are going,” Hammond said.

“Nomadland,” the Searchlight Pictures film about the American pickup truck community, has won most of the top awards leading up to the Oscars.

“Nomadland” feels like a film that offers both incredibly beautiful scenery and a cinematic language reminiscent of westerns, while being grounded in pressing ideas about the lack of a social safety net, the workforce, aging and fragmentation of the social fabric, ”said Willmore.

Hollywood’s quest for diversity over the past five years could reap the rewards.

The best director for the first time includes two women – Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman” – who were among a record 76 women to be nominated for Oscars this year.

Nine of the 20 interim nominees – including favorites Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung – are people of color.

