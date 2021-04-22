Entertainment
Rare Raymond Chandler essay gives writing and office advice
Philip Marlowe, the most autonomous of the fictional detectives, had no boss or no one to lead. Not if its creator, Raymond Chandler, who needed help.
Advice to a Secretary, a rarely seen essay published this week in the spring issue of the literary quarterly Strand Magazine, is a tongue-in-cheek set of instructions Chandler gave his 1950s assistant Juanita Messick. For Chandler, who had few family beyond his wife and few close friends, the job was personal. His tone with Messick ranged from a forgiving employer to an unhappy spouse.
Assert your personal rights at all times, wrote Chandler, whose thrillers portraying the more scholarly side of mid-20th century Los Angeles are classics of the genre. You are a human being. You won’t always feel good. You will be tired and want to lie down. Say like that. Do it. You will get nervous; you will want to go out for a while. Say it and do it. If you’re late for work, don’t apologize. Just explain why, even if that’s a silly explanation. You may have had a flat tire. You may have slept too long. You may have been drunk. We are both just people.
More observations from Chandlers:
I am only demanding in the sense that I want things to be good. I am not demanding in the sense that I expect human beings to subordinate their own lives to my whims. If you ever feel like I’m acting this way, for God’s sake, let me know.
I must have order and organization on your part, because I do not have any myself.
The essay was discovered, as a missing clue, in a shoebox in the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford. Strand editor-in-chief Andrew Gulli, who has published obscure works by Chandler (Notes to an Employer), William Faulkner, John Steinbeck and many others, was keen to show Chandler in a more personal and light-hearted way.
The reason for publishing this work is that often writers who have written works that have very dark themes are some of the friendliest and most benign people around, Gulli said. This work shows a softer side to an author who has been associated with a grim worldview.
Chandler was fairly open-minded about Messicks’ whereabouts, but particularly about his shorthand. He once sent her a brief note entirely devoted to the misuse of current participles. In Notice to a secretary, he points out that Messick has transcribed a word badly, to accept instead of to accept.
If you don’t fully understand a phrase, word, or punctuation mark, say so and demand an explanation, Chandler told him. If the explanation you get doesn’t clarify things for you, ask for another explanation. Don’t settle for anything less than what you want. It is never stupid to ask questions. It is only stupid to guess the answers and try to be wrong.
Chandler specialist Sarah Trott notes that Chandler’s decision not to give Marlowe a secretary contrasts with detectors like Dashiell Hammetts Sam Spade and Mickey Spillanes Mike Hammer. While Chandler had a warm and playful side, and the author and his wife, Cissy, grew closer to Messick, Chandler avoided portraying such intimacy in The Long Goodbye, The Big Sleep, and other Marlowe novels.
He was an introverted character, Trott told the AP in a recent email, recalling how director Billy Wilder viewed him as sort of sour, sour, cranky.
The isolated lifestyle that Marlowe lives is, I imagine, the kind of lifestyle Chandler coveted, Trott wrote.
