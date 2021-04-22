John Travolta’s Fairy Tale Dance with Princess Diana | Entertainment





John Travolta says dancing with the late Princess Diana was like a “fairy tale”. The “Grease” star met the late Princess of Wales at a White House party in 1985 and he admitted it was “a great privilege and honor” to be able to dance with her at the party. He said, “I didn’t think they would have asked me to dance with her. I had the great privilege and honor to do so, and I thought, ‘There must be a reason to do that and I’d better give it my all. “That meant Lead the dance and make sure we have fun. That was the easy part, but just greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to. dancing was a complicated task. “ And John went to explain how it was “a very special magical moment”. He added to Esquire Mexico magazine: “Think about the decor. We were at the White House. It’s midnight. The scene is like a dream. I walk over to her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance. She turns around and gives me that. Captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And we were there, dancing together like it was a fairy tale. Who could imagine that something like this would ever happen to them. ? I was smart enough to mark it in my memory as a very special magical moment. “ John is best known for her role in “Grease” alongside Olivia Newton-John and she previously confessed that she felt “nervous” before her first on-screen kiss with the actor. She shared, “It was at the beach – actually the opening scene of the movie. It was a beautiful day. We were playing in the water, and I don’t really remember exactly, but it was a great day. very beautiful day and an exciting time. because that was the start of the movie, although everything was a bit messed up, but we did it. It was the first time we ever kissed. I was nervous of course. . “I remember right before we were sitting on a rock and it’s actually in the movie that those waves crashed on us. These rogue waves have arrived. And I don’t remember if it was before or after that because my hair was perfect. So maybe it was after that. “

