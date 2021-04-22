Reflecting the Industry: What’s the Way Forward for Bollywood? Radhe, Sooryavanshi, 83, bell bottom, SMJ 2

Is the hybrid release model adopted by Salman Khan for Radhe the temporary route for Bollywood films? Pinkvilla is chatting.

On Wednesday, Salman Khan announced that his upcoming, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will go for a hybrid version, suggesting that the film will hit theaters around the world and will also premiere direct on the digital platform at using pay-per-view. model on ZeePlex. The announcement has led to discussions in the film industry whether this is the way forward for Bollywood films, and the common notion is that it will be a waiting game. All eyes will be on May 13th, to see the response this format gets and if Salman Khan gets the expected eyeballs, it just might become the new standard ahead.

With that, coming to today’s discussion, what’s the way forward for two of Bollywood’s biggest releases, Sooryavanshi and 83? The two have withheld the film for over a year now, and the future still looks uncertain. While some in the business have already started to speculate that the two mega artists with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh respectively, will also go digital, the fact for the moment remains that Reliance Entertainment is holding the film at that time for theaters. . However, meetings are taking place on a day-to-day basis, and a trade insider reveals that the final call on the two films’ release strategy will be taken by mid-May, as several lockdowns are expected to be lifted by then. . also leading to an expected decrease in covid cases.

The team of the two films not only speak to the room owners, but also in constant conversation with government authorities about the lockdown scenario as well as the covid impact, as the idea is to bring both films to the big screen. . Stakeholders of both films have had the courage to hold on to the release for so long, even at the cost of an increasing interest charge on the film, resulting in an increase in the budget, although eventually there will come a day when they will have to. maybe take the tough call. Considering the current scenario, Independence Day appears to be the first exit slot for either of the Big Two, as they would want 100% occupation in most states (especially the city of Mumbai), which at this point seems to be out of sight until July. But hey, this is all waiting and watching, until the final version model is probably chalked up. We hope it will be theatrical, but hey, these are difficult times for everyone in the film industry and we must applaud the efforts of these stakeholders ranging from Akshay Kumar to Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to Kabir Khan, as well. than Reliance Entertainment, to keep the release for over a year.

While the YRF films are confirmed for theatrical release, even if that means keeping them until January 2022, that leaves us discussing two more Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bell Bottom films. With John Abraham’s lead role slated for an Eid opening, the thriller Akshay Kumars was set for release two weeks after SMJ on May 28. A source informs that SMJ 2 is a newly made movie and the directors have the bandwidth to wait for the next 6 months. and bring it to theaters. However, it’s a pretty gripping storyline for the Bell Bottom team with the scale of the movies in the kitty for Akshay Kumar. It’s literally a mini-industry as its June-January lineup has films like Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. Will he keep all versions? Or will one of the Sooryavanshi (due to the time factor), Atrangi Re and Bell Bottom, take the direct route to digital? Well, only time will tell, as at the moment, no one in the industry can secure a theatrical release for their film except Aditya Chopra. Smaller films will likely opt for a direct-to-digital or hybrid model, depending on what best suits their financial interests.

An insider informs that Salman also went with the hybrid release model as it became difficult for him to keep the film, as a delay in Radhe’s release would push Antim further and a delay in Antim would cause Tiger 3 to be postponed. by Tiger. 3 will finally have an impact on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And therefore, the superstar devised the plan of a hybrid model, bringing the film to theaters in any possible area, and in the à la carte section for the rest of the people, who cannot. see in cinemas near them or the public who do not see it. want to take the risk of visiting movie theaters. This backs up the release plans for his other films.

What does the future hold for Bollywood biggies? Will PVOD and TVOD with theaters become a temporary release model for the next six months, just as it has become in the United States for Hollywood blockbusters like Wonder Woman and Kong vs Godzilla? Let us know in the comments section below.

