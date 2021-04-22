Jwala Gutta marries Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal





Former Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta married Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal Thursday in Hyderabad. The private wedding ceremony took place at Jwalas’ home. Jwala Gutta, quarter-finalist in the women’s doubles at the London 2012 Olympic Games, has been dating Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal for almost three years. The two got engaged in September after Vishnu Vishal proposed marriage on the 37th anniversary of the Shuttles. The couple announced their wedding date earlier this month. Jwala Gutta was previously married to another Indian shuttle Chetan Anand but divorced in 2011. This is also Vishnu Vishal’s second marriage. Vishal married film producer Ragini Nataraj in 2010 but separated in 2018. The couple have a son born in 2017. Doubles specialist Jwala Gutta is a two-time Olympian and won the women’s doubles gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games with Ashwini Ponnappa. It was India’s first women’s doubles gold at the Commonwealth event. Jwala also won bronze in the women’s doubles at the 2011 World Championships – a first podium at the event for any Indian pair. During her career from 1999 to 2017, Jwala Gutta also won several other accolades and is often considered one of the best doubles players to come out of India. She also received the Arjuna Prize in 2011. Jwala Gutta, however, has been inactive on the pitch since 2017, dedicating his life to nurturing young talent at his badminton academy in Hyderabad. Off the pitch, Jwala Gutta is known to be a strong advocate for women’s rights.

