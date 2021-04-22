Entertainment
Chinese Oscar boycott mixes politics and pressure to curb Hollywood domination
The excitement quickly turned to recrimination after netizens dug up old material to accuse Zhao of slandering China. (In comments since deleted in a 2013 interview with Filmmaker magazine, she said there were lies all over the country.) In late March, the Communist Party’s advertising department ordered China Central Television (CCTV) and other media to cancel Oscars broadcasts for the first time since 2003 and to minimize discussion of the Sunday ceremony, according to two people from the public broadcaster who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t allowed to speak publicly.
As US-China relations are at their lowest since the Cold War and Beijing braces for a sensitive political celebration, Chinese boycotts have struck overnight in the US film industry. Hong Kong broadcaster TVB followed suit by canceling its coverage, citing commercial considerations. Reviewing the site Douban has removed the entries for the ceremony. Mango TV streaming platforms and 1905.com joined the blackout.
It certainly has something to do with politics, especially the ongoing China-US confrontation, Beijing-based film director Philip Wang said. By making an issue of Hollywood’s most glamorous event, the Chinese government is hearing everyone say that we don’t agree with the Americans.
This year, two Chinese co-productions (animated musical Over the Moon and best international feature contestant Better Days), a Chinese-born director (Zhao) and Mulan on the theme of Disney China are among the nominees. At a less politically charged time, China might tout these filmmaker accolades as a victory for the country.
Yet China is also seizing the opportunity to promote local films and weaken Hollywood’s dominance. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the country in 2019 was moving closer to the United States in box office sales. Last year, China took the lead for the first time, although sales fell sharply in both countries due to the viral disruption. Local productions represent nine of the 10 highest-grossing titles in China this year.
Chinese filmmakers should have this ambition to build our own Hollywood and create our own Oscars so that we can have more of our say and spread Chinese culture around the world, a recent China News Service editorial said. The Oscars, as influential as they are, remain driven by Western tastes and standards, he said.
Beijing has had problems with the Oscars in the past. At the 1993 awards, the first time they were broadcast live in China, actor Richard Gere expressed his support for the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader whom China considers a separatist. For the next decade, live coverage of the Oscars was discontinued; Gere remains banned from entering the country.
China resumed dissemination of the awards in 2003, although censors sometimes cut images of politically sensitive figures or comments. When Taiwanese director Ang Lee won the Best Director award for Brokeback Mountain in 2006, CCTV did not broadcast any clips of the film that were shown at the ceremony (homosexuality is a taboo subject in China). In 2019, Mango TV omitted Lady Gaga from its live broadcast when it last met the Dalai Lama.
Another sticking point for China is the nomination for Best Documentary of Do Not Split, a 35-minute production on the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The ensuing crackdown on dissent led the United States and China to impose tit-for-tat sanctions.
Anders Hammer, who directed Do Not Split, said the Oscar ban in China gave him a sense of worry mixed with validation.
I know there are so many moviegoers in mainland China and Hong Kong, and I’m sorry they can’t watch the Oscars live on TV, he said in an email. The censorship and minimization of the Oscars is sadly one of the many examples of how free speech is being suppressed in mainland China and Hong Kong today.
Film experts called the blackout a symbolic gesture to exclude unwanted US control and prevent impromptu criticism of China on a live broadcast. The Biden administration has criticized China for alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang and a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong.
If the Chinese public got wind of such a protest documentary, they would of course be curious as to what exactly happened in Hong Kong and might start to compare the official Chinese narrative with the Western narrative, which is ideologically too risky for China, said Zhu Lin, who teaches. Television and film production at Chinas Liaoning University.
Zhao, who via his publicist declined to comment, will be at the ceremony in Los Angles on Sunday. Hammer said he would participate remotely from a TV studio in Oslo, where he lives. Hong Kong director Derek Tsang, whose Better Days grossed $ 240 million in mainland China, likely won’t be able to attend the Oscars due to travel protocols and won’t even be able to watch it on TV after the blackout, the famous father of Tsang, Eric Tsang. told Hong Kong media this month.
Industry insiders say the boycott of China isn’t just about Zhao or the Hong Kong documentary. Both could be easily cut from the show. Zhao, who directed upcoming Marvels Eternals, is unlikely to openly criticize China, a major market for Marvel films.
Perhaps most importantly, the awards come before the Communist Party’s centenary in July, a politically sensitive event for Chinese leaders.
Zhao was misinterpreted at one point, but she didn’t come forward to make a statement or an explanation. For the party, silence means a lack of loyalty and sincerity, said Wang, the director.
Despite the broadcast cuts, some Chinese sites still include the Hong Kong documentary in their nominations lists, under another title (bu yao fen lie or No Separation / Separatism). Maoyan, an online ticketing and review platform, still posts information about the Oscars, though the title of Hammers is omitted from the nominees list.
But doubts cloud the exit of Nomadland, initially scheduled to begin screening in China on Friday. On Thursday night in Beijing, the film was nowhere to be found in Chinese cinema listings, and its April 23 release date had disappeared from major online ticketing apps.
