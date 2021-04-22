Bollywood songs that hit the right notes during lockdown

FROM INSPIRING LYRICS TO CAPTURE BEATS, THE RIGHT TRACKS TO HELP YOU COPE WITH INSULATION

by ASJAD NAZIR

LOCKDOWN doesn’t end, and all the negativity that comes with it has demoralized many people.

Great motivational music for those who are feeling down is great motivational music and a good place to find these songs is in Bollywood movies.

With that in mind, Eastern Eye has created a playlist of Hindi movie songs that are sure to give you a boost on those days you are feeling down.

Duniya Mein Hum Aaye Hain of Mother India (1957): The first Bollywood film to be nominated for an Oscar had this emotional song composed by Naushad. The touching trail has a powerful message about walking through fire when you have trouble, picking yourself up after stumbling, and being courageous because a higher power is with you.

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai of Andaz (1971): The catchy song composed by Shankar Jaikishan has conveyed a life-affirming message since it took Bollywood by storm 50 years ago. Kishore Kumar injects incredible energy and happiness-inducing yodeling into the track, which is all about laughing often and embracing all that life has to offer today because you don’t know what tomorrow will bring.

Jeevan Chalne Ka Naam of Shor (1972): The song appears as a perfect motivation in the film when the protagonist takes on an impossible task and needs it the most. Powered by positive, high-energy beats, the track composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal has inspiring lyrics about keeping through tough times and, most importantly, not giving up.

Zindagi milke bitayenge of Satte Pe Satta (1982): The happy song talks a lot about togetherness, sharing happiness and helping each other in difficult times. The track, composed by RD Burman, is a great mood booster as it has the perfect combination of uplifting music, hopeful lyrics and positivity vocals.

Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai of Mr. India (1987): This classic Laxmikant-Pyarelal composition speaks a lot about feelings of hope in the lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The song offers the important message that victory follows defeat and that the sorrow of today will turn into the joy of tomorrow.

Rind Posh Maal of Kashmir Mission (2000): From catchy music to energetic vocals, this track has a heartwarming energy that will put a smile on your face. The Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composition on Welcome to Spring has a message of hope for a better future, togetherness and filling the world with a cheerful melody.

Chale Chalo of Lagaan (2001): The Oscar-nominated sports drama had this moving anthem composed by AR Rahman about the March to Victory. The exciting number tells you to keep going through challenges, setbacks, sorrows and obstacles. It also shows the importance of teamwork, which is needed more than ever during the pandemic.

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe of Dil chahta hai (2001): The dynamite dance number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy always gives a much needed boost and allows you to break certain shapes. Beyond the catchy beats, it also has some uplifting lyrics about not caring what other people think and enjoying all that life has to offer, including your inner spirit.

Kal Ho Naa Ho title song (2003): This multi-award winning number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy may be slow, but it has a lot of lyrical power delivered by Javed Akhtar. He tells you to live every moment to the fullest and appreciate the blessings because you might not be lucky tomorrow.

Dhoom Machale of Doom (2004): This catchy number composed by Pritam is perfect for playing at full volume and dancing like no one is watching. The love song of life is all about letting go of any negative feelings and just having fun, which you can safely do indoors with the music going.

Roobaroo of Basanti Rank (2006): From catchy music to inspiring lyrics, the life affirming song composed by AR Rahman has an upbeat energy running through it. The upper track is very well designed to make you believe that you have to kindle an inner flame and that it is possible to face any storm that might arise.

Kholo kholo of Taare zameen by (2007): Less is more on this wonderful mid-tempo number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, which features during the film’s finale and is about realizing your potential. The simple beat, accompanied by carefully crafted lyrics, is about rising above the pain, flying to the sky, and following your destiny.

Yeh Ishq Hai of Jab we met (2007): Although this song composed by Pritam is taken from a travel movie and we are trapped inside, it is a song that lets your imagination run wild and is all about loving your trip. Shreya Ghoshal’s voice gives an extra injection of happiness and makes you think of the beautiful days ahead.

Aal Izz Well of 3 idiots (2009): The record breaking film is built around this positive affirmation song composed by Shantanu Moitra. The song invites you to keep telling yourself that all is well, even in life’s most difficult times and unexpected challenges. It has a fun energy that uplifts feelings and makes the all is well mantra get stuck in your head.

Khaabon Ke Parinday of Zindagi na milegi dobara (2011): Everyone is forced to dream during lockdown and this soothing song by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is the perfect accompaniment to that. It’s about dreaming and surrendering to the brighter days ahead. Special mention also to the films inspiring the poem Toh zinda ho tum, which also consists of accepting to be alive.

Zinda of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013): The rock-inspired song composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy features in the award-winning sports biopic and is about fully embracing life, which includes transforming any pain into inner power. The emotional vocals and heavy rhythms add strength to an already powerful song.

Badtameez dil of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): The beauty of this absurdly lyric song is that it lets you disconnect and indulge yourself in the catchy music. The high energy song will bring out the silliness in you and you need it sometimes to get you through tough times.

I love you Zindagi of Dear Zindagi (2016): Amit Trivedi’s beautiful makeup is a gentle push towards a loving life and embracing all the good things it has to offer. The song is about blocking out any negativity, doubt, or anxiety and letting the good energy flow freely through you.

Kar Har Maidan Fateh of Sanju (2018): The radical song composed by Vikram Montrose is fueled by pumped up vocals injected with adrenaline, and makes you want to rise from the ashes to win any battle in life. The super catchy number is all about breaking chains, finding inner courage, and overcoming fear.

Apna time aayega of Gully Boy (2019): The multi-award-winning film features this top-notch hip hop song composed by Dub Sharma and Divine, which tells you that whatever challenges life throws at you, your time will come. The track is a great combination of catchy beats and hopeful, life-affirming lyrics.