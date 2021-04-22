Entertainment
Eric Andre says he was ‘racially profiled’ at Atlanta airport
In a statement, Clayton County Police said they had a “consensual meeting” with Eric Andre. However, he says he does not volunteer for a research.
ATLANTA Clayton County Police respond after comedic actor Eric Andre claimed he was racially profiled by officers Wednesday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Andre wrote a series of tweets detailing what is described as an unfortunate experience at the Delta Terminal. The first set of tweets were directed to Atlanta Police. However, it turns out they weren’t involved.
“They stopped me on the way down the bridge to the plane for a ‘random’ search and asked me to get me some drugs. I told them no. Be careful,” he tweeted.
He then tagged Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for help. “@KeishaBottoms please help me,” the tweet read.
They let me go. I am on the plane in the air. I’m fine now but I want this reported. Please, any attorney in Atlanta contact me.@KeishaBottoms #racial profiling #jimcrowgeorgia Atlanta airport terminal T3, he writes.
The mayor responded by saying it was not APD. 11Alive also contacted the DPA about the charges and they confirmed they were not involved.
“Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is somewhat unique in that there are several law enforcement agencies operating there. It appears that this incident involved members of another agency. members of the APD airport drug control unit do not randomly approach travelers and ask them to search them. Searches are conducted on the basis of some type of evidence or indication of criminal, ”reads APD’s statement.
It was actually the Clayton County Police who said they had a “consensual encounter” with Andre as he was about to fly to California from the Atlanta airport. But on social media, Andre disputes their account of what happened.
“Mr. Andre chose to speak to investigators during the initial meeting. During the meeting, Mr. Andre voluntarily provided investigators with information about his travel plans. Mr. Andre also voluntarily consented to a search of his luggage, but investigators chose not to do so. do it, “the Clayton County Police statement said.
“The investigators identified that there was no reason to continue the conversation and therefore ended the meeting. Mr. André boarded the plane without being detained and continued his travels,” they said. they asserted.
However, their statement did not directly address the allegations of racial profiling. 11Alive has contacted Clayton County Police again for clarification, but has yet to receive a response.
After discovering that the Atlanta police were not involved in the incident, Andre tweeted that he was “so happy to hear that APD was not working like this”. However, he claims the Clayton County statement was “full of misinformation” and that the officers “violated my rights.” He said he did not volunteer for a research.
“THIS IS RACISM,” he tweeted.
Eric Andre starred in the movie “Bad Trip” and is known for The Eric Andre Show.
