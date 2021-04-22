Irina Shayk shares a very rare photo of her daughter Lea and her ex Bradley Cooper took it!



















Gemma Strong Irina Shayk shares very rare photo of her daughter Lea and revealed that it was her ex Bradley Cooper who took it

Irina Shayk is one of the most photographed models in the world, but when it comes to her personal life, she stays firmly out of the spotlight. Since welcoming her daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017, Irina and her ex Bradley Cooper have chosen to protect their baby girl from the public eye. MORE: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have split after four years of dating So fans were thrilled this week when she shared a very rare glimpse of Lea on Instagram. Loading the player … WATCH: Health Matters: Sober Celebrities The snapshot shows Irina posing for the camera at Burberry – with little Lea barely visible, clinging to her mother’s hand. MORE: Who is Irina Shayk? all you need to know READ: Renee Zellweger reunites with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper “My dream for @ riccardotisci17 @ burberry,” Irina, 35, wrote in the caption, before revealing that the photo was actually taken by her ex. “[photograph] by dad, ”she added. Irina shared a rare snap with her daughter Irina and Bradley dated for four years before their split in June 2019. In an interview with It magazine last month, the Russian beauty opened up about parenting with Bradley. MORE: Nicole Kidman’s son reveals large tattoo – and triggers major reaction with photo “I never understood the term co-parenting,” she said, adding that she and the Star is born parent actor Lea as well. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m a 100% mother, and when she’s with her father, he’s 100% her father. Bradley and Irina dated for four years before they split “Co-parenting is parenting,” Irina added, while calling Bradley, 46, “the most amazing dad”. READ: Model photos of Helena Christensen with lookalike son get fans talking In a surprisingly candid interview with British Vogue in March 2020, Irina admitted that some days are more difficult than others as a single mom. Irina recently opened up about life as a single mom “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mother and being a working woman and a provider,” she explained. “Trust me, there are days when I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.'” Commenting on her relationship with Bradley, Irina added, “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we’ve had with each other. … Life without B is new ground.” Find out more HELLO! American stories here







