The beginnings of “Rutherford Falls”; Earth Day Programming | Culture & Leisure





Streaming today on Peacock, the free service owned by NBCUniversal, Rutherford Falls stars Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford, the proud descendant of the founder of a sleepy market town in upstate New York. He heads the local historical society and believes he still retains great influence in a town whose history enjoys a peaceful relationship with neighboring Indian tribes. A tribal casino brings many tourists to Rutherford Falls. Young Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding) looks as delusional as Nathan. She hopes to build a museum showcasing the history of her people. But after receiving several master’s degrees, she still works in a glorified casino gift shop. She and Nathan seem to feed each other a sense of self-importance until a crisis forces them and the city to confront its true story. It’s a pretty elaborate setup for a wacky sitcom. Mixing a whiff of historical tragedy with the creaky humor of The Office and Parks & Recreation may not be to everyone’s liking. Speaking of The Office, Helms’ performance often feels like a parody, or impersonation, of Steve Carells Michael Scott from that show. There is a trace of anger just beneath its bland, clueless surface. The office is Peacock’s most popular attraction. Will his fans see Rutherford as a good thing or a clone? Earth Day programming abounds. PBS presents three consecutive portions of Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World (7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings). The young activist argues that we all need to change the way we behave and consume in order to prevent global temperatures from rising to dangerous levels. CW presents the 2019 2040 (7 p.m.) documentary, an edifying tale from filmmakers on 20 years of climate change and its effects on the world his daughter will inherit. David Attenborough tells the story of the wildlife documentary The Year Earth Changed, which airs on Apple TV +. He is also the originator of the new Netflix series Life in Color with David Attenborough, which explores how animals use color to attract mates, repel predators and survive in the wild. Discovery broadcasts a marathon of its 2019 series Serengeti (TV-PG) from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Exploration under the Arctic sparks tension in Swedish thriller Thin Ice, now airing on Sundance Now. TONIGHTS OTHER HIGHLIGHTS Domestic happiness takes a back seat to a premonition of unhappiness on Manifest (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). A winner emerges in the Hells Kitchen season finale (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). Mourning tips on station 19 (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14). A restaurant serves pasta with a hostage-taking side on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14). Maternity lessons on Last Man Standing (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG). A shortage of surgeons on Grays Anatomy (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14). Back pain and green eyes The Moodys (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14). Bewitched on Clarice (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14). A New Crusade on Rebel (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14). WORSHIP CHOICE Novelist Michael Crichton helped create ER and Westworld and wrote the books behind blockbuster films, including the 1995 Congo Epic (6:35 p.m., SHOWX) and 1993 Shock Jurassic Park (6 p.m., Paramount, TV -14), which inspired the sequels The Lost World: Jurassic Park (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-PG) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (6 p.m. and 9 p.m., FX, TV-14). Author of over 200 novels, Crichton died in 2008. SERIAL NOTES Precocity on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Al meddles with Al’s United States (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Signs of a breakup on mom (8 p.m., CBS) , TV-14) … A forced relocation on B Positive (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) … Benson joins Stabler at a landmark event on Law & Order: Organized Crime (9:00 p.m., NBC, TV -14). LATE AT NIGHT Garrett Bradley and Morgan Freeman are booked on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (10 p.m., Comedy Central, r) … Chris Ludacris Bridges appears on Conan (10 p.m., TBS, r) … Expect Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Bebe Rexha on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS) … Jimmy Fallon hosts Kevin Bacon, Simone Biles and Ritt Momney on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Gal Gadot, Eric Andre and Kale appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC) … Gwen Stefani, Adam McKay and Emmanuelle Caplette visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Dominic Cooper, Static and Ben El x Black Eyed Peas appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).

