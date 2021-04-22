Sameer Ali Khan’s Bollywood to Hollywood Trip | Kathmandu Tribune





From a small kasbah in Kabul to Afghanistan to Bollywood and then to Hollywood, it was an exciting roller coaster ride for Sameer Ali Khan. He has always been inspired by Bruce Lee and Jean Claude Van Damme to pursue his passion for martial arts. He had his first break in 2011, for a short film "God is Dead", the film was nominated at the "Cannes Film Festival" where Khan was praised for his performance. From there began his sons in Hollywood. He has been invited to several Hollywood auditions on several occasions. His great personality, clear and shiny complexion and articulate English with a strong robust physique build, solid voice, expressive eyes, made him the right choice for Hollywood. His Hollywood success story began. He worked with director Barry Levinson in "Rock the Kas-bah" and A-listers Bruce Willis, Bill Murray, Kate Hudson. He starred in "Our Friend" with Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson. Sameer is the main protagonist of 3 episodes of "Seal Team" which is one of Hollywood's main shows. Besides acting, he has a passion for organizing on-screen fights and has worked as a fight choreographer in a few films in "Bollywood". He is fluent in several languages ​​and his multilingual skills make him the preferred actor for his fluency in English, Dari, Urdu and Pashto. Asked about his advice to young wrestlers coming to Bollywood, actor Sameer Khan said, "This industry is a journey of acceptance and rejection, auditions are your gateway. I had, so many auditions, I lost count, all I remember are the auditions in which I was selected. I never took the refusals into account, nor did I keep them in my memory. All I knew was that I had to keep going, without looking back, not counting my failure. I never had a plan B, acting in films was my only mission and always will be. One can always let their rejections come out positively by putting tremendous energy back to work, rather than raising grievances and pointing fingers and drowning in the thought of failure. Be relentless, be active, focus on your goals, this is my message to young people entering Bollywood ". "This industry is a treasure trove of opportunity, focus on the golden opportunities, don't show your back when golden luck is about to hit you." Actor Sameer Ali Khan is now on a mission to work across different genres and a radius of platforms ranging from web series to movies and biopics. Bollywood in Hollywood has been a huge experience. "No other platform could have given me this good learning. I cherish my trip. Every moment that I spend in front of the camera and rehearsing backstage feels happy to me. I feel alive in front of the camera, "he said with a twinkle in his eyes and a subtle, charming smile. Also, he speaks proudly, with radiance, with a seductive charm about the launch of his production house "Cling Wolf Production LLC" in Florida.







