Actor Rucker to speak at Kentucky State University

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State University recently announced that Lamman Rucker, accomplished actor, educator, activist and entrepreneur, will deliver the keynote address at the early spring 2021 convocation. Rucker has starred in big and small screen favorites such as the Tyler Perrys films Why Did I Get Married, Meet the Browns and the iconic miniseries The Temptations. Rucker also touched on difficult topics in Service to Man, The Man in 3B, Black Coffee, and Cooking Up Christmas. Rucker has also played roles in Half & Half, All Of Us, Law & Order, As The World Turns, and All My Children. In 2015, Oprah Winfrey invited Rucker to star as Jacob Greenleaf in the groundbreaking original TV series Greenleaf, which took the world by storm for five seasons. Rucker also supports organizations such as the Association of Black Cardiologists, the American Heart Association, the Black AIDS Institute, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Project Pneuma, and the BMe Community. Not only an actor and activist, Rucker is the CEO and co-founder of The Black Gents, a collective of African American artists tasked with sharing and shedding light on positive images, inspiring magnificence and endless examples of assets, of the beauty, brotherhood, fatherhood, creativity and service of black men throughout the diaspora. Rucker is also President and CEO of a successful global consulting and production company. Author and advocate for education, Ruckers’ books include the bestselling REACH: 40 Black Men Speak on Living, Leading, and Successing. Nine-time Grammy nominated singer and songwriter Kelly Price is the musical guest of the call-up. Price’s debut album Soul of a Woman went double platinum and featured his record single, Friend of Mine. Price has worked with artists like Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and sang on Mo Money Mo Problems with Puff Daddy, Ma $ e and the late Notorious BIG Kentucky State University’s Early Spring 2021 summons will take place on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at the Alumni Stadium and will celebrate the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 classes. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, places are limited and no procession will take place. Graduates and participants will be screened before entering the alumni stage to begin. Restrictions and security protocols will be in place for all participants. The launch can be viewed online on Facebook Live @KYSTATEU or join us via Zoom at Meeting ID: 980 1850 3350 and Passcode: 391226.

