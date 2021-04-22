The daily pulse of Thursday – Florida trend

Lawmakers struggle for jobless system and benefits near end

A year after Florida’s unemployment system shut down, delaying claims for millions of people made redundant due to the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers remain at odds over whether to increase the maximum weekly benefit of the State of $ 275, one of the lowest in the country. The House on Wednesday approved a bill, HB 1463, to update the system to a cloud-based system designed to handle complaints efficiently and to impose more accountability and reporting by the Department of Economic Opportunities, l State agency responsible for the unemployment program. The vote was unanimous, but Democrats lamented a “missed opportunity” to go further since the bill does not increase benefits or reduce barriers to eligibility. [Source: Orlando Sentinel]

Port cruise industry looks at supervised crossings

The South Florida cruise industry continues to feel the wrath of the pandemic as cancellations of departures from U.S. ports extend through November. Earlier this month, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line announced extended cancellations as they continue to monitor and measure science-backed protocols. “We know this is very disappointing for our guests who continue to be eager to navigate, and we remain committed to working with the administration and the CDC to find a viable solution that best serves the interests of public health,” said said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. [Source: Miami Today]

Florida’s COVID vaccine supply will remain the same next week with J&J decision pending

The federal supply of COVID-19 vaccines will remain the same next week unless a decision is made to allow Johnson & Johnson to get back into the mix. Dr Anthony Fauci, who is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said on Sunday that he expects the United States to undertake to resume J&J vaccines this week. Counselors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Friday to discuss next steps. The CDC and the FDA last week recommended that the distribution of the J&J vaccine be suspended as it investigated reports of blood clots in fewer than 10 people in the United States among more than 7 million doses administered. [Source: Orlando Sentinel]

‘Highly dangerous pesticide’ blocked by Florida agriculture officials for use on citrus

Florida agriculture officials have denied a company’s application to register to use a known neurotoxin on the state’s citrus groves. The pesticide aldicarb has been banned in about 125 countries, but was approved in January by the US Environmental Protection Agency for use on up to 100,000 acres of oranges and grapefruits for three years. That’s when the Florida citrus industry continues to battle the Asian citrus psyllid, an insect that spreads the devastating greening disease. More than WJCT and Politico.

Art museums turn to in-person events

While technology is always essential for delivering programs to the community, most museums agree that there is nothing quite like experiencing art in person. After almost a full year of providing digital content and opening up towards the end of last year, arts institutions are now planning to slowly reintroduce in-person events and social activities, perhaps by the fall. “This past year has been a real transformation for museums,” said Silvia Karman Cubiñá, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach. [Source: Miami Today]

›New streaming series also serves as tourist video for Pinellas County

Life’s Rewards is neither a television series nor a marketing video. It’s a hybrid of the two that Visit St. Petersburg / Clearwater hails as “a whole new kind of TV marketing” by a taxpayer-funded tourism organization. “Its entertainment-oriented content is intended to spark destination engagement with viewers and instill a desire to travel,” a press release read.

›NASA delays the launch of SpaceX Dragon on the ISS until Friday

NASA has announced that bad weather is suspending the launch of the SpaceX Dragon from the Kennedy Space Center until at least Friday. The agency said adverse weather conditions along the flight path were the reason for the one day delay. NASA and crew business partner SpaceX are planning at 5:49 a.m. Friday the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon Endeavor with Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko? Hoshide from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Thomas? Pesquet from Europe Space Agency.

›Late opening of the Florida State Fair Thursday: what to know before you go

The Florida State Fair has pushed back its start date by two months as a precaution against a pandemic, but now we’re ready for the funnel cake. The fair, which first took place in Tampa in 1904, returns Thursday for a 12-day race. And while many ancient traditions remain, things will be a little different this year.

›“ Ghost kitchens ”are appearing in Miami parking lots. More could come

More parking lots could soon accommodate mobile kitchens, if Miami city commissioners pass a new ordinance from Mayor Francis Suarez to create formal regulations for these so-called ghost kitchens. Vying for a vote on Thursday, the legislation would allow a year-long pilot program backed by Miami-based billion-dollar real estate and technology company REEF Technology, which owns or leases many such lots and operates the kitchens.

