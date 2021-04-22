Yami Gautam on his 9 years in Bollywood: “It was a dream to tell stories that I believe”

Actress Yami Gautam entered Hindi films with 2012 Shoojit Sircars hit Vicky Donor starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Kamlesh Gill and others. Thinking back to that year, the actress says she is proud of her nine years in Bollywood and calls the time surreal.

The actress recently opened up about her 9-year long journey in the industry and here’s all she had to say about it.

Yami Gautam said, the feeling is surreal and it can’t really be articulated in words. It was an incredible trip. I have had the best opportunities to work with phenomenal directors, actors and be part of amazing projects. It was a dream to tell stories I believe in, to entertain people, and I just want to keep doing it.

Yami Gautam recently completed the shooting of first director, Tushar Jalotas, upcoming film, Dasvi. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under its Maddock Films banner and also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.

Over the past 9 years, Yami Gautam has given stellar performance films like Uri, Bala, Badlapur and Kaabil. In terms of work, the actress has an interesting lineup of films. His upcoming projects include A Thursday, Bhoot Police, Lapata and Dasvi.

