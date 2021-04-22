Faithful singer, model and actor is dead | New

Jeremiah Trusty was a lot of things: a singer, a model, an actor, an improv comedian and, for a time, a basketball player for a Christian missionary group in Japan.
A skinny 6-foot-4, he recently performed in several original musicals for the Aurway Repertory Theater in Newark, New Jersey, as well as in a virtual workshop for another production mounted in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
He had perfect comedic timing, which you can’t teach, said Lawrence Dandridge, Aurway’s co-founder and creative art director, and who’s written and directed all the musicals. He added: He was our oldest member of society and, as our oldest, he kept us all in line.
Some of the people who knew Trusty recalled his humility and encouragement.
I was doing an improvisation and apologized for being weird, said Latisha Di Venuto, who knew him through a group called Actors, Models and Talents for Christ. He said, don’t apologize. It’s beautiful, lean over it. It gave me permission to be myself.
Trusty died on March 31 in a hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey, where he lived. He was 38 years old. Her mother, Diane (Stewart) Fisher, said the cause was COVID-19.
Jeremiah Timothy Trusty was born November 16, 1982 in Media, Pennsylvania, west of Philadelphia, and raised near Boothwyn. Her mother is a retired saleswoman for DuPont; his father, Raymond, was a postman.
Jeremiah sang in his church choir and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Wheaton College, near Chicago, where he played basketball on a track scholarship. Graduating in 2004, he worked for two years driving rides at Walt Disney World in Florida, then spent two years playing basketball in Japan for Crusaders for Christ while singing in a band.
Trusty has juggled his interests throughout his career. He signed in 2010 with modeling agent Stephanie Keel, appearing in print ads and commercials for Merrill Lynch and Pampers. He sometimes styled mannequins during commercial shoots.
Keel said Trustys ‘success as a model was more than matched by his empathy: While Keels’ mother died of cancer, he prayed for his grandmother every morning at 10 a.m. Keel learned of this ritual when he interrupted a phone conversation with her. pray for his grandmother.
I struggled to find an instance or act that meant more to me than her 10 a.m. prayers, she said via email.
