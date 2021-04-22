Heartbroken Suhana Khan urges all to stay safe as 19 COVID cases rise in India





Image source: INSTAGRAM / SUHANA KHAN Suhana khan COVID 19 has become devastating in India. Day after day, the country is experiencing a record peak in coronavirus cases with more than three lakh cases in the past 24 hours. Seeing the surge in cases, Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, took her stories to Instagram to urge everyone to stay safe. Suhana on Wednesday shared a graph of the increase in coronavirus cases in the country and wrote “ Stay safe ” on it, followed by a heart rupture emoji. Currently, Suhana is in New York City, where she is studying film directing, however, she is keeping an eye on the COVID situation in India and sharing related articles on her Instagram Stories. Image source: INSTAGRAM / SUHANA KHAN Screenshot of Suhana Khan’s Instagram story Also read:Radhe trailer out: fans say Disha Patani star Salman Khan will set screens on fire Meanwhile, Suhana Khan isn’t the only celebrity to take her on social media to people familiar with the COVID 19 situation in the country, urging them to take precautions. A few days ago, world star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to share a cautionary note for her fans. In the view of India struggling with the second wave of COVID, Priyanka shared a note on Twitter and Instagram, which read: “The Covid-19 situation in India is serious. I see pictures and stories from different parts of the country … that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point. “ “Please stay home, please stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, your friends, your neighbors, our community and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker says the exact same thing. –Stay at home

– Make sure everyone you know stays home

–If you have to go out, wear a mask

– Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation … we cannot take this lightly.

– Get the vaccine when it’s your turn

This will help us relieve the immense pressure on our medical system, ”she added. Also read:Madhuri Dixit celebrates Anjaam’s 27th birthday, shares vintage photos with Shah Rukh Likewise, actor Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, have also urged fans to make their safety a top priority. For more entertainment information click here!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos