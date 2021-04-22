COVID-19 sequel: Daily Bollywood workers call for help





The surge in coronavirus cases and the ensuing curfew declaration in Maharashtra have left a group of people helpless, the daily wage earners. As filming times have been blocked, due to directives, these workers are left without obligation. Over the past year, the state of junior actors, spotboys, lightmen, makeup artists and long distance dancers has gone from bad to worse. They will have to leave if no support is given Hundreds of junior artists and crew members work on films and soap operas on a daily payment basis in Mumbai. Many of them had returned to their countries of origin last year due to the pandemic and had returned in early 2021 when major productions resumed filming. Now that COVID-19 is wreaking havoc again, they will have to turn back the clock if help is not provided soon. “Don’t our lives matter? ask junior artists A junior actress recently spoke to a portal and pointed out that their landlords don’t give them a rent grant either. Kirat Kaur said: “We are not making a penny. The foreclosure has broken us … Our rents should be waived until the restrictions are in place.” Adding that no one gave financial or other help, she wondered, “Don’t our lives matter?” Previously, the general secretary of FWICE asked CM to help workers financially Another factor to take into account here is that many artists have rebelled against their families to work in the entertainment industry, so returning to their home countries may not be a welcome decision. . Earlier, Ashok Dubey, secretary general of the Federation of Western Cinema Employees (FWICE) had asked CM Uddhav Thackeray to help the workers financially. It is not yet known whether any action has been taken. The producers were supposed to vaccinate the daily workers on the set Now, with the lockdown imposed, workers have lost their chance to get vaccinated by producers. According to BN Tiwari, president of FWICE, all production houses were required to vaccinate team members on sets. The system was mandatory but now the plans have been compromised. Vaccination may take place once workers return from the outside. “ YRF assured that it would vaccinate its 2,000 to 3,000 workers ” “The YRF has assured that it will vaccinate its 2,000 to 3,000 workers. All must do it. This falls under the medical insurance they have covered. But now that filming has stopped, there has been no arrangement, ”Tiwari said. . Meanwhile, Sonu Sood said the needy should be vaccinated for free. “It is important to cap prices,” he added. Currently filming and television shooting has changed its base Given the situation, many producers have moved their filming locations. While the Ekta Kapoor shows have resorted to Goa, the filming of the Star Plus shows remains split between Hyderabad and Bikaner. Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria also flew to Goa for The return of the villain Ek.







