Soon in cinemas: “Traffic jam on a highway at the ticket office”

Studios delayed, action-oriented features are set to debut weeks apart later this year, worrying executives: “The fall is really scary, there’s no oxygen.”



The second half of September is historically a sleepy hallway at the box office as the summer tentpoles finish their runs and return home. Not this year.

The weekend of September 24-26, for example, symbolizes Hollywood’s mad rush to release the films that have been marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. No less than four top titles are expected to open this weekend: Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, the Sopranos origins photo The Many Saints of Newark, the musical for teenagers Dear Evan Hansenand science fiction adventure by Antoine Fuquas Infinite, with Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Venom 2 and Infinite are part of an action genre glut that lasts all October. Denis Villeneuve sci-fi epic Dune launches a week later on October 1, followed by the James Bond installment No time to die October 8. Although technically a horror film, Halloween kills is also considered partial action, while the title of Ridley Scotts’ historical drama, The last duel, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, says it all. Both of these male-leaning titles hit the big screen on October 15.

The long-term impact of the pandemic on the release schedule is now translating into a traffic jam on the box office highway, says Paul Dergarabedian, analyst at Comscore. It’s a multitude of riches, I suppose.

Fall and early winter tent anchors include No time to die and Top Gun: Maverick closer to Thanksgiving.

Adds a studio director, who predicts more changes due to stacking: We’ve squeezed two years in one. The fall is really scary. There is no oxygen. Normally, you wouldn’t have so many action movies at the same time, although some end up in other audiences.

With the upcoming Oscar season almost in Hollywood, the specialty side of the business is also anxious, given it’s uncertain whether the Cannes Film Festival will be some kind of launching pad for the fall awards season this year. summer.

A hint of US box office renaissance arrived at the end of March with the release of Warner Bros. and Legendarys Godzilla vs. Kong, which grossed over $ 80 million domestically and nearly $ 400 million globally. The next big test will be Memorial Day, when Cruella and A Quiet Place, Part II the two beginnings.

It’s common for summer weekends when kids, high school kids, and college kids are out of school to bring a new version every weekend. The fall months are different, at least until the end of the year holidays when the market can support multiple offers. While California theaters are expected to be 100% operational by mid-June, New York theaters are so far capped at 33%. June titles include Vivo and Untamed spirit, which open face to face on June 4, followed by Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugue June 18. Space Jam 2 opens against Cinderella July 16, followed by Hotel Transylvania: Transformania July 23 and Jungle cruise July 30.

Biggest summer tentpoles for all audiences include Fast & Furious F9 June 25 and Black Widow July 9.

For the most part, things are decently spaced. I’m not worried about cannibalization. There is pent-up demand, says Wall Street analyst Eric Handler of MKM Partners. This entire year is devoted to recovery. Each new movie gives us new data. It’s just gonna take a while. “

BoxOffice Pro analyst Shawn Robbins agrees, especially on the summer season.

“There are good reasons to be cautious and not to overload the market too quickly, and the summer will likely still be below normal levels as the transition period extends throughout 2021,” notes Robbins. “That said, the real recovery can’t progress any further until new content is released on a more regular basis. This recovery is going to have families at the heart of it, spreading organic word of mouth about the fact. that theaters are back in businesses and studios. are once again showing mainstream movies that are popular with audiences. The demand is there, and it’s only increasing over time and pandemic fatigue is intensifying. “

A version of this story first appeared in the April 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.Click here to subscribe.