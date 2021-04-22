ESSENCE Announces Presenters for the 14th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards airing Thursday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET | national





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 22, 2021 – ESSENCE, the only 100% black-owned media, technology and commerce company dedicated to black women and communities, announces its full roster of talent for its 2021 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards and its second annual the Hollywood House. Building on her years of providing platforms to ensure black creatives receive their flowers for their contributions to Hollywood and global culture, this year’s theme, Mastering Our Stories, will focus on the resilience of women. black women in Hollywood over the years, including during the unprecedented pandemic. This year, the presenters of the Black Women in Hollywood Awards are: actress / actress Leslie Jones, actor Yahya Abdul Mateen II, activist Tarana burke and director Kasi lemmons. A variety of voices were also featured in the award winner tribute videos, including touching sound clips from: Danny glover, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Janelle Monae, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Donald Glover, Danielle Brooks, Chloe & Halle Bailey, Algee Smith, Margaret Avery, Barbara Broccoli, Natasha Lyonne, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Meghan Mccain and more. The previously announced laureates are: EGOT laureate, producer and entrepreneur Whoopi goldberg ( The view, the stand ); GRAMMY, EMMY and TONY Award-winning actress, singer and producer and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo ( Genius: Aretha, Harriet ); EMMY Award Winning Actress / Producer Zendaya ( Malcolm and Marie, Euphoria ); writer, actress and showrunner Michaela coel ( I can destroy you ); and Golden Globe winner, Oscar nominated actress and GRAMMY nominated singer Andra’s Day ( The United States vs. Billie Holiday ), which will also occur. The event will be hosted by the actress and producer Laverne Cox ( Promising young woman and Disclosure ). ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood premieres as a virtual experience and airs Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com. ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood is presented by Ford and sponsored by American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Korbel and L’Oréal Paris. In addition, ESSENCE’s Oscars week activities will culminate with its second annual ESSENCE Hollywood House, to be held on Friday April 23. Hosted by the actress Storm reid ( A wrinkle in time, the invisible man ), participants include: Aunjanue Ellis ( Lovecraft Country ), Marcus Scribner ( blackish ), Adjoa Andoh ( Bridgerton ); Golda Rosheuval ( Bridgerton ), Charles D. King (CEO and founder of MACRO and producer of Judas and the Black Messiah ); Christina elmore ( Around twenty ) and more. ESSENCE Hollywood House was developed to provide compelling and engaging live content aimed at sparking meaningful conversation and action to foster greater inclusion in Hollywood, as well as providing an opportunity for black creatives – both aspiring and established – to educate themselves, to collaborate and empower each other for a specific purpose. The experience features thought leaders, industry stakeholders, and members of the creative community, including actors, directors, writers, showrunners, studio managers and others who will lead an organized program of interactive conversations, virtual panels, masterclasses, fireside discussions and more. It will be featured on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCE.com Friday April 23. ESSENCE Hollywood House is sponsored by American Airlines, Coca-Cola and L’Oréal Paris. The next issue of ESSENCE in May / June 2021 (on newsstands in April) will present its Black Women in Hollywood package highlighting each winner. Stay tuned ESSENCE.com for highlights and behind-the-scenes access to the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awardsand ESSENCE Hollywood House. follow us on Twitter and Instagram @essence #BlackWomeninHollywood. Join the discussion on Facebook. For more details on the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood 2021 Awards, visit ESSENCE.com/BWIH. ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood and ESSENCE Hollywood House are produced by ESSENCE Communications, Inc. FOR PRESS REQUESTS:For post-event photos and video clips, please email [email protected] View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005843/en/ CONTACT: Sheila Harris, ESSENCE [email protected] 917.648.7318 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT FILM & MOTION IMAGES EVENTS / CONCERTS CONSUMER GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION AND RADIO OTHER MUSIC CONSUMER WOMEN SOURCE: ESSENCE Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 04/22/2021 11:46 a.m. / DISC: 04/22/2021 11:46 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005843/en

