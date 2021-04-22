



Image source: TWITTER / DILIP KUMAR Veteran Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar Responds To Rising Covid Cases, Says ‘Pray For Everyone’ The COVID-19 situation in the country is becoming precarious. India reported more than 3.15 lakh of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily spike in infections the country has recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry. Amidst an oxygen shortage and a failing health system, India has witnessed 2,104 deaths in 24 hours. The situation is getting more and more frightening every day. In the midst of this, veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to his Twitter account on Thursday and prayed for the welfare of all. Dilip Kumar, who is best known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam, among others, simply tweeted “Pray for everyone”. With 3.14,835 new cases, the total for coronaviruses stands at 1.59,30,965. The death toll stands at 1,846,557. The country now has nearly 2.3 million active cases. Speaking of Maharashtra, the state recorded 67,468 new coronavirus cases with 568 additional deaths while Delhi reported 24,638 new infections. 249 more people died of the disease. Recently, Saira Banu gave her fans an adorable photo of herself with Dilip Kumar. Duo is the true epitome of love and companionship. Saira took to her Instagram and shared a photo soaked in love. She captioned it: “I loved you yesterday, I love you always, always, I always will be.” Read also:Saira Banu loves showers on Dilip Kumar; share adorable photo The star couple often share return footage. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have worked together in films such as Sagina Mahato, Gopi, Bairaag and Duniya. The two married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu 22. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was last seen in the 1998 movie Qila.







