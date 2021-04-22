New class action lawsuit targets Los Angeles-based City National Bank actor Zachary Horwitz over alleged $ 690 million Ponzi scheme





ANGELS, April 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Following a $ 690 million Ponzi Scheme designed by actor Zachary J. Horwitz against investors across the country, Miamibased law firm LevineKelloggLehman Schneider + Grossman(LKLSG) filed a class action complaint on April 20, 2021, against Horwitz, his company 1inMM LLC and their bank, City National Bank. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four investors who allege that Horwitz offered promissory notes with guaranteed returns between 35% and 45%, telling investors he would use the proceeds from the notes to acquire the distribution rights of films and license them to media companies for a gain. Horwitz has reportedly told investors he has a long-standing relationship with executives at HBO and Netflix. In truth, Horwitz did not have such a relationship and 1inMM did not have a distribution agreement. Instead, Horwitz allegedly used new investor funds to pay the principal and interest of previous investors in a classic Ponzi scheme, and allegedly used part of the funds for personal gain, including a multi-million-dollar residence. dollars, lavish game trips, charter jets and luxury cars. The lawsuit also alleges that City National Bank was aware of the alleged fraud and assisted it. City National held all of Horwitz’s business and personal accounts and was allegedly aware of the fraud from a series of signals from alarm associated with these accounts, including a series of transfers. money from investor accounts to Horwitz’s personal account. When the accounts were almost exhausted, City National loaned Horwitz $ 1.4 million on a personal line of credit. LKLSG filed the complaint with San FranciscoGirard Sharp law firm. More information is available at www.horwitzponzi.com. Lawyer advertising The law firm responsible for this advertising is Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP (www.lklsg.com). Past results do not guarantee or predict similar results with respect to future questions. Opportunities to discuss your particular case are welcome. All communications are treated confidentially. About Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman LLP

LKLSG is a Miamicommercial law firm based on focused, efficient and practical representation in high stakes legal proceedings, including complex commercial disputes, class actions, bankruptcies and receiverships, lender / borrower litigation and court sessions training and labor and employment disputes. SOURCE Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman Related links https://lklsg.com

