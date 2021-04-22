9 Bollywood actress lookalikes that blow our minds

Aamna Imrann, Mahima Suneeth, Alina Rai (Source: Instagram | amaamna_imrann @mahisuneeth @ alinarai07)

Let’s face it, most of us are curious about our lookalikes, aren’t we? Well, we think everyone has seven lookalikes in the world. However, none of them are related, they just look incredibly similar. Now imagine if I told you that we stumbled upon some content creators which are exact replicas of famous Bollywood actresses! Amused? Here is a list of 9 celebrity look-alikes who are not only growing in popularity, but also leading the the Internet. So, get ready to figure out who the celebrity is and who the creator is.

Here they are:

1. Deepika Padukone and Mahima Suneeth

Deepika Padukone, Mahima Suneeth (Instagram: | mahisuneeth)

What are the chances that Mahima has sparkling eyes and pretty dimples when she smiles? First of all, in this picture, Mahima looks so much like Deepika Padukone that I can’t get over this weird resemblance. Secondly, she is a superb dancer who is dedicated, kind and of course full of grace, qualities that I can blindly associate the most loved ones with. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone! Tbh, quite difficult to distinguish between them, amirite?

2. Sara Ali Khan And Sakshi Vaidya

Sara Ali Khan, Sakshi Vaidya (Instagram: | _vaidyasakshi)

Sara or Sakshi, can you guess? Before even raising my eyebrows, I have to admit that you can’t tell the difference between these two images. Sakshi looks so poised and gorgeous here that I can’t take my eyes off her. They are both alike in many ways which I love! If Sara ever has a role with a twin sister in a movie, Sakshi might be the perfect cast for it.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aamna Imran

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamna Imran (Source: Instagram | amaamna_imrann)

#DoppelgangerAlert, If you don’t think Aamna is a copy of the Bollywood diva, Aishwarya then you defo need to wear specifications. I just have two words to express that kind of resemblance, which is spirit = blown! Honestly, I wouldn’t mind repeating this, but my jaw collapsed when I saw videos and photos of talented blogger Aamnas. Now tell me who you think Aamna is here?

4. Alia Bhatt and Sanaya Arya

Alia Bhatt, Sanaya Arya (Instagram: | ashu__arya_)

Raise your hand if you see two Alia Bhatts here. Sanaya has TIC Tac star with nearly 38.5k subscribers on Instagram looks like a carbon copy of the adorable actress Ali Bhatt. They both look so precise that we don’t know if we should go, WOW or WOOWW. Ngl, but every time I watch Sanayas lip sync dialogue videos from famous Alias ​​movies, for a second I forget that she is Sanaya and not Alia Bhatt. Has this ever happened with you?

5. Katrina kaif And Alina Rai

Katrina Kaif, Alina Rai (Source: Instagram | @ alinarai07)

Doesn’t she legitimately look like Katrina Kaif? The internet went bonkers when Alina Rai went viral for being a lookalike of a gorgeous Bollywood star, Katrina Kaif. From facial features and height to hair, everything about her twin sister Katrinas screams and we can’t deny it!

6. Kiara Advani and Kalpana sharma

Kiara Advani and Kalpana Sharma (Instagram: | kalpana_044)

Am I the only one who can see the resemblance between this magnificent artist Kalpana and Kiara? My God, they’re both super adorable and talented that it’s pretty hard to take our attention away from them. Well, Kalpana is a phenomenal creator with over 135,000 followers on Instagram! If you are in doubt as to their resemblance, you should defo view Kalpanas profile AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

7. Karisma Kapoor and Heenaa

Karisma Kapoor, Heenaa (Instagram: | heenaakh1)

Karisma Kapoors lookalike Heenaa is a popular designer whose lip sync and watch playtime videos of Karisma Kapoor’s films have taken social media by storm. I’m sure, just like me, everyone shared their videos with their friends, right? We totally fell in love with her aww-dorableexpressions.

8. Priyanka Chopra Jones and Amayra Dongre

Priyanka Chopra, Amayra Dongre (Source: Instagram | @amayradongreofficial)

Priyanka Chopra is an icon who wins hearts around the world with her talent and magic, amirite? While many want to be famous and succeed like her, we have a winner, Amayra Dongre who actually looks exactly like Pc. It is very difficult to tell the two apart as they look alike a mirror reflection.

9. Kajol Devgan and Pinki saha

Kajol Devgan, Pinki Saha (Instagram: | pinki_9439)

There’s no denying that Pinki doesn’t look like Kajol! Every time we look at Pinkis’ profile, we get lost in her dreamy images and lip-syncing videos. Looks like we’re watching a movie where she is the lead role of Kajol Devgan, don’t you all agree with me?

Now imagine what your doppelganger would look like? Well, we’re all curious about that, Amirite! So here is the list of some designers who surprised us with their next level resemblance to some famous ones. Bollywood actresses. This list really blew us away. On this list, which designer and celebrity duo surprised you the most? Tell us about it in the comments below.

